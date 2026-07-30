Abraham Norman Nortey, the 62nd SRC President of the University of Cape Coast, has declared his intention to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries in Domeabra Obom

Nortey made his ambition public via a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, announcing himself as an aspiring parliamentary candidate

The young politician holds multiple degrees and leads the Visionary Norman Foundation, which finances education for underprivileged students

Abraham Norman Nortey, the former Students' Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has announced his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Domeabra Obom Constituency.

Nortey made his ambition public in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

A former UCC SRC President, Abraham Norman Nortey, declares his bid to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Domeabra Obom Constituency. Photo credit: Abraham Norman Nortey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Abraham Norman Nortey - Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Domeabra Obom Constituency," he wrote

Abraham Norman Nortey's political and professional journey

Nortey rose to national prominence in November 2024 when he was elected SRC President at UCC, becoming the 62nd person to hold the position and the first medical student in the institution's history to do so.

He won the campus election on November 27, 2024, and was sworn into office on December 17, 2024, to lead the student body for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Beyond student governance, he serves as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Visionary Norman Foundation (VNF), an organisation focused on healthcare delivery and educational support.

Through the foundation, he has organised public health screenings, vaccination drives, and reproductive health campaigns across several regions of Ghana.

In early 2026, the foundation fully covered the tuition fees of 20 tertiary students enrolled at institutions including the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Read the Facebook post below:

Abraham Norman Nortey's academic achievements

Abraham Norman Nortey's academic credentials are extensive.

He attended St. Paul Senior High School before pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, a Bachelor of Laws at Kings University College, and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at UCC.

At the postgraduate level, he holds a Master of Public Health from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Master of Education in Teaching in Higher Education from UCC.

He is currently a Doctor of Philosophy candidate in Public Health at the Universidad Central de Nicaragua.

His declaration positions him among the aspirants seeking to represent the NDC in Domeabra Obom ahead of the 2028 general election.

Supreme Court rules against delegate system

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Supreme Court ruled the delegate system used by political parties to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates unconstitutional.

The majority decision ordered all political parties to allow every member in good standing to vote in candidate elections.

The NDC and NPP, which have traditionally relied on delegate conferences, have one year to comply with the court's directive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh