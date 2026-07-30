The US DHS added 5,000 more names to its Worst of the Worst portal on July 28, 2026, bringing the total to over 40,000 criminal illegal aliens

12 Ghanaian nationals appeared on the updated list, linked to offences including fraud, money laundering, identity theft and intimidation

Those named were arrested across multiple US states, including Virginia, Florida, Utah, North Carolina, New Jersey and North Dakota

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added 12 Ghanaian nationals to its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) criminal aliens portal following an update published on July 28, 2026, which added 5,000 new entries to the database.

The US DHS listed 12 Ghanaian nationals in its "Worst of the Worst" portal, with 5,000 new entries, targeting criminal illegal aliens across multiple states. Photo credit: DHS

Source: Getty Images

The WOW portal, which launched on December 8, 2025, and is accessible at WOW.DHS.gov, now displays more than 40,000 criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested and removed across all 50 states.

The update forms part of a sustained federal immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals with criminal records in the United States.

Ghanaians named on the WOW portal

The 12 Ghanaian nationals listed were arrested in multiple states and are linked to a range of alleged offences. Eric Amoah, arrested in Dumfries, Virginia, faces charges related to possession of fraudulent immigration documents and money laundering.

George Hayford, arrested in Orlando, Florida, is listed in connection with fraud. Jeffrey Nana Ameyaw Bempah was arrested in Manti, Utah, on charges of fraud involving the illegal use of credit cards.

Derrick Quansah, arrested in Tabor City, North Carolina, is listed for intimidation. Success Bounte, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, faces charges including identity theft, robbery, burglary and the illegal use of credit cards, and carries a listed gang affiliation with the West Side Rolling 60s.

Farouk Boateng, arrested in Fargo, North Dakota, is listed for larceny. Kofi Osei, arrested in Hopewell, Virginia, faces charges of fraud by wire, making false statements and money laundering.

Broader enforcement campaign

The DHS description of the WOW website states it allows the public to search for criminals arrested across the country, with entries searchable by state. The portal was designed to provide transparency around the removal of individuals the administration considers public safety threats.

The addition of Ghanaian nationals to the list reflects a wider pattern of DHS action against foreign nationals from various countries who have accumulated criminal records while living in the United States.

The listed offences involving Ghanaians span financial crimes including fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, as well as violent and property crimes.

The total number of profiles on the WOW portal has grown significantly since its December 2025 launch, with the July 28 update representing the largest single addition to the database disclosed by DHS to date.

Hajia4Reall named on US ICE's 'Worst of Worst' list

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall was listed on a US database identifying what authorities describe as the country's most dangerous criminal aliens.

The list, released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), includes immigrants who have either already been deported or are facing deportation, including 32 Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh