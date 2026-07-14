Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announced plans for an upward review of National Health Insurance Scheme tariffs

Akandoh told Parliament's Assurance Committee the adjustment aims to improve scheme sustainability and ensure adequate provider reimbursement

The minister warned that healthcare providers illegally charging NHIS subscribers face arrest and prosecution

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Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has announced that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will begin operating under revised, higher tariffs from August 2026, with the adjustment designed to strengthen the long-term viability of the scheme and improve reimbursements to healthcare providers.

Akandoh disclosed the planned tariff increase while addressing Parliament's Assurance Committee, where he also outlined steps the Mahama administration has taken to ensure more reliable funding flows to the scheme.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh shared new plans for the NHIS tariff ahead of the mid-year budget review by Cassiel Ato Forson. Credit: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh/Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

The minister indicated that the government has moved to ensure timely transfers from the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) to enable the prompt settlement of claims owed to healthcare facilities.

"I'm happy to announce that very soon, we are going to increase the tariffs of the National Health Insurance. I think in August it's going to start," Akandoh told the committee.

The tariff increase is intended to address longstanding concerns among healthcare providers about the adequacy of NHIS reimbursement rates, which some facilities have argued do not cover the full cost of services rendered to insured patients.

Alongside the tariff announcement, Akandoh raised alarm over a pattern of illegal charges being levied against NHIS subscribers at some healthcare facilities. He described the practice, in which patients covered by the scheme are required to make out-of-pocket top-up payments, as unlawful and said authorities have already taken enforcement action against offending providers.

The minister urged all service providers to comply with NHIS regulations, making clear that government inspectors would continue monitoring facilities across the country.

The dual announcement signals a two-pronged approach by the Health Ministry: increasing financial incentives for providers through higher tariffs while simultaneously cracking down on those exploiting subscribers through unlawful charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh