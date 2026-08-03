The driver of the STC bus involved in the Birimso Bridge crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has spoken publicly about the moments after the collision

He disclosed the bus was carrying 31 passengers when the crash occurred, with only about 10 managing to get out

Ghana Police confirmed 12 people died and 44 were injured in the multi-vehicle crash, which caused a full blockade of the N6 Highway

The driver of the State Transport Corporation (STC) bus that was involved in a fatal crash at the Birimso Bridge on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has broken his silence, describing how most of the passengers on board failed to make it out alive.

The driver of an STC bus involved in a multi-car crash at Birimso Bridge on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Monday, August 3, 2026, speaks about casualties. Photo source: Graphicgh

Source: Twitter

Speaking in a video that has since circulated widely, the driver said 31 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident. He said rescue efforts managed to pull out roughly 10 people, but the remainder could not be saved before fire engulfed the vehicle.

"We were about 31 people on the bus. The number of people we were able to get out was about 10, and the rest got burnt," the driver said.

Accra-Kumasi Highway crash details

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the crash in a statement published on Facebook on Monday, 3 August 2026, describing it as a pile-up involving the STC passenger bus, a loaded articulated truck and a sedan.

The collision took place at the Birmso Bridge on the N6 Highway, bringing traffic in both directions to a complete standstill.

Authorities confirmed that 12 people died as a result of the crash, with a further 44 sustaining injuries.

The Eastern South Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) unit stationed in Kibi was deployed to the scene to manage the situation and coordinate emergency response.

Traffic diversions at Birimso crash site

To ease the resulting congestion, police directed Accra-bound motorists through Kibi and Nsutam, while those heading towards Kumasi were rerouted via Adepaw. Both diversions remained active throughout Monday as crews worked to clear the scene.

By 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the Ghana Police Service indicated the situation had stabilised, though fire officers were still on the ground working to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities called on motorists to cooperate fully with emergency personnel and exercise caution on the alternate routes.

The Birmso Bridge crash is among the deadliest recorded on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in recent times, raising fresh concerns about road safety on one of Ghana's busiest intercity corridors.

Watch the STC driver's video as shared on X (Twitter):

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Source: YEN.com.gh