Alhaji Osman Masawudu, popularly known as Chairman Buga Buga, broke his silence on viral claims about his marriage to Queen Meela

The NPP National Chairman stated that Queen Meela and Fancy Gadam had already separated before he entered the picture

Alhaji Osman Masawudu also shared that he married the musician's ex-wife just two months after they first met, sparking debate on social media

Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the NPP's 3rd Vice and National Chairman, popularly known as Chairman Buga Buga, has publicly addressed widespread claims that he married award-winning Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam's wife while the couple was still together.

The NPP's third vice chairman, Buga Buga, denies stealing Fancy Gadam's ex-wife, Queen Meela, from him before marrying her as his second wife. Photo source: NPP, Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared by Sway TV on TikTok on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Osman Masawudu firmly rejected the narrative that he broke up an existing marriage.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Vice-Chairman noted that he had no issues with the Tamale-based musician and had encountered him only once at a restaurant in Accra.

According to him, Queen Meela and Fancy Gadam had already separated and finalised their divorce before he ever came into the picture.

"I did not take Fancy Gadam's wife. They had already separated before I married her. I met her, and after two months, we got married," Masawudu said.

Chairman Buga Buga noted that he tied the knot with his second wife in a traditional wedding soon after they met, as he was not interested in a mere relationship due to his status in society.

The TikTok video of Chairman Buga Buga responding to reports of taking Fancy Gadam's wife is below:

Fancy Gadam and Queen Meela's divorce

In June 2026, Fancy Gadam announced his separation from Queen Meela after several years of marriage, a disclosure that drew significant attention from fans and the wider public.

The Total Cheat hitmaker had been married to his ex-wife, real name Jamila Mustapha, a model and businesswoman, after he proposed in 2022.

According to him, there were absolutely no grudges between him and his ex-wife, claiming that they are very cool with each other because they have a child together.

The news resurfaced recently after reports emerged linking Queen Meela to the NPP chairman, prompting speculation about the circumstances surrounding her new marriage.

Masawudu's clarification came directly in response to those reports, with the politician insisting that his relationship with Queen Meela only began after her marriage to the musician had formally ended.

Chairman Buga Buga's statement divides social media

The video quickly drew reactions from Ghanaians online, with many weighing in on both the speed of the marriage and the circumstances surrounding it.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the comments from social media users below:

saaz55 said:

"I'm surprised, so it's true. Meela left fancy for Masahudu. 😂😂"

Onowu commented:

"So you met someone just two months ago, and you married her? Doesn't sound."

Afia wrote:

"They are like wizards because how can you break up with someone and you don't want someone else to date him or her?"

Fancy Gadam's ex-wife slams him online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Fancy Gadam's ex-wife Queen Meela's allegations against her former husband, following their separation.

Her claims of him fuelling online attacks against her sparked a heated debate among fans, many of whom were divided in their support for the former couple.

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Source: YEN.com.gh