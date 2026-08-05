The family home of the late Murtala Mohammed in Tamale has caught fire.

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3News reported that residents and emergency responders are making frantic efforts to bring the fire under control.

The family home of the late Murtala Mohammed in Tamale has caught fire.

Source: Facebook

A video of the fire on August 5 was being circulated on Facebook.

This fire is notably a day before the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter crash that killed the former Environment Minister.

What happened in Ghana army helicopter crash?

The August 6 helicopter crash killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter the officials were travelling in crashed into a dense forest as it was flying from Accra to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Mohammed were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in went down in the Adansi Akrofuom district.

The other civilians who died in the crash were former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, while the army personnel who died in the crash were Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala and Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu.

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Source: YEN.com.gh