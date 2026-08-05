Ify Okoye, the wife of Jude Okoye, issued a spiritual response to Peter Okoye's allegations

She invoked the biblical story of Ananias and Sapphira in her Instagram statement

Her message came after Peter claimed she holds a large stake in a family-linked company

Ify Okoye, wife of music executive Jude Okoye, has broken her silence over allegations made against her by her brother-in-law, Peter Okoye, choosing a spiritual rather than combative response.

Ify Okoye, wife of Jude Okoye, responds to Peter Okoye's allegations with a spiritual statement invoking scripture. Image credit: Ify Okoye/Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

The statement follows Peter's latest tell-all video series, in which he claimed Jude attempted to transfer Peter's ownership rights in P-Square's management structure to Ify without his approval.

Peter has separately alleged that Ify holds 80 per cent ownership of Northside Music Limited and 800,000 shares, and accused Jude of trying to transfer Peter's share of a US property to her.

The claims form part of the wider, increasingly public feud between the Okoye brothers over royalties, ownership, and control of assets tied to the defunct music group.

Ify Okoye responds with scripture

Ify addressed the controversy in a statement shared via her verified Instagram account on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

She made clear from the outset that she had no intention of engaging in a public exchange of accusations. She wrote:

"There comes a time when silence is no longer about fear, but about entrusting the truth to God."

She went on to explain what had prompted her to speak, adding:

"I have become aware of stories that have been twisted and manipulated to draw me into disputes that I neither created nor desire. I will not respond by trading accusations or fueling public conflict. As a believer, I choose to let God be my witness, for He knows every conversation, every intention, and every truth hidden from human eyes."

Ify then invoked a biblical account to underscore her point, writing:

"The story of Ananias and Sapphira reminds us that while people can deceive others for a time, no one can deceive God. He is the righteous Judge who weighs every motive, exposes every falsehood, and upholds the truth in His perfect time."

She did not mention Peter by name directly in the statement, though it is widely understood to be addressing the ongoing feud.

Below is the statement Ify Okoye shared on Twitter to address the claims levelled against her amid the ongoing P-Square feud.

Nigerians react to Ify's statement

The statement has triggered mixed reactions online, with several social media users questioning her framing of the situation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ujay Osuji wrote:

"It just too much for me to watch una matter for social media, but if Paul is dishing it all out, give him what belongs to him and stay away from him. To talk this matter for social media, it takes a lot of nerves."

TOBY said:

"She knows something. Beware of people who say things like this, using God to act righteous, they are scary people."

King Faizal indicated:

"When an evil man is caught he'll say 'I leave everything to God'"

Demi commented:

"Very typical of wicked people. Fear people who say 'go to court or leave it for God' in situations like this."

MΞLLY exclaimed:

"When it's social media you're using bible when he asked you why they're selling the property in Atlanta you said you'll kill him and the other idiot Mr 99% slapped him, get this outta here!!!"

Jude Okoye dismisses $1.2 million allegations

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jude Okoye denied Peter Okoye's allegation that he diverted over $1.2 million in music royalties, in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The former P-Square manager stated the matter had already been investigated by the EFCC and was before the court.

Jude Okoye also challenged specific claims around account signatories, catalogue handover timelines, and when dollar payments began.

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Source: YEN.com.gh