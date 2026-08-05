A video of President John Mahama dancing in a traditional white smock at a historic cultural site in Jamaica has emerged online

Mahama was filmed moving to the rhythm alongside a woman as an enthusiastic crowd cheered him on at Seville Heritage Park

The moment came during his four-day state visit to Jamaica, where he met Prime Minister Andrew Holness to discuss Ghana-Jamaica relations

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President John Mahama has been captured on video dancing energetically at the Ghanaian Village in Seville Heritage Park, St. Ann, Jamaica.

The village has shared ancestry and historical connections between Ghana and Jamaica.

President John Mahama captured on video dancing energetically at the Ghanaian Village in Seville Heritage Park, St. Ann, Jamaica. Credit: Jubilee House

Source: Facebook

The footage, shared by GTV Ghana and sighted on Facebook, shows the president dressed in a traditional white smock known as a fugu, holding the garment as he danced with visible rhythm and ease.

He was also seen sharing a dance with a woman nearby as onlookers cheered enthusiastically around him.

The Ghanaian Village at Seville Heritage Park is a cultural landmark that recognises the deep ancestral and historical ties binding Ghana and Jamaica, making it a fitting backdrop for the display of Ghanaian tradition by the president.

The video attracted widespread attention online, with many viewers commending Mahama for the spirited performance and what they described as a genuine celebration of Ghanaian culture on Jamaican soil.

The moment unfolded on the final day of Mahama's four-day official visit to Jamaica, which ran from August 2 to August 5, 2026. He travelled at the invitation of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

During the visit, Mahama held bilateral talks with Holness, with discussions centred on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and Jamaica, deepening cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean, and advancing the global reparations agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh