A Malaysia Airlines pilot was caught on surveillance camera being arrested at an Indonesian airport after allegedly smuggling 14 packages of MDMA

The pilot reportedly confessed he was offered $13,000 to transport the illegal substance and admitted this was not his first time

Indonesian police say they are now investigating a wider international network linked to the case, as the pilot faces the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty

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A Malaysia Airlines pilot has been arrested after surveillance footage captured the moment he was apprehended at an Indonesian airport, allegedly carrying 14 packages containing roughly 26 kilograms of MDMA.

Security authorities arrest Malaysian Airlines pilot during alleged attempt to smuggle illegal substances. Image credit: Shutterstock/LightField Studios, binsalman/Instagram

Source: UGC

The arrest was reported by CNN's Will Ripley, who shared footage of the incident on social media.

According to authorities, the pilot confessed during questioning that he had been promised $13,000 to transport the substance into Indonesia.

He also reportedly admitted that this was not the first time he had done so.

Indonesian Police widen their probe

Following the arrest, Indonesian police announced they are pursuing what they describe as a broader international network connected to the case.

The pilot's confession has raised serious questions about the scale of the operation and whether others within the aviation industry may be involved.

If convicted under the full extent of Indonesian law, the pilot could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, among the harshest possible penalties under the country's strict legal framework.

The Instagram post below has the viral airport footage showing the moment the Malaysia Airlines pilot was arrested over an alleged attempt to smuggle illegal substances.

Social media reacts to the Pilot's arrest

The story quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of dark humorous responses from users worldwide.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

zaitooon3 wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain tweaking"

shaunshine commented:

"So nobody is partying in Bali this weekend."

juicyj reacted:

"[Expletive] that's crazy pilots get higher than the sky."

sheldon.ang.photography asked:

"Why would anyone with a dream job (or any job) risk their life?"

kidneymemoir reflected:

"Wow 😮our lives are truly in God's hands when we fly."

Kotoka Internal Airport upgrades screening system

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that passengers travelling through Accra International Airport are set to enjoy a smoother and faster security experience following the installation of advanced screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced the upgrade, describing it as a move to bolster aviation security while cutting down on unnecessary delays and improving the journey for travellers passing through the facility.

Under the new system, travellers will no longer need to pull out laptops or other large electronics from their hand luggage before passing through security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh