The Narcotics Control Commission intercepted a consignment of approximately five million tramadol tablets at the Accra International Airport

Officers arrested three suspects during an intelligence-led operation, with the seized tablets estimated to be worth GH¢100 million on the street

NACOC said investigations are ongoing to identify other members of what it believes may be a wider drug smuggling syndicate

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized approximately five million tramadol tablets at the Accra International Airport, arresting three suspects in connection with an attempted drug importation that authorities estimate carried a street value of GH¢100 million.

Officers acting on intelligence intercepted the consignment at the airport before it could enter circulation. NACOC confirmed the operation in an official statement, describing it as part of its broader campaign to dismantle illicit drug networks and safeguard both public health and national security.

The Narcotics Control Commission arrests three people after seizing approximately five million tramadol tablets at the airport. Credit: Narcotics Control Commission/Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

This comes after NACOC arrested the principal suspect believed to be behind a major international drug trade network linked to the interception of 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine by Australian authorities.

Preliminary findings suggest the shipment was destined for distribution across Ghana and potentially other countries in the West African sub-region.

The Commission said it believes the consignment may be connected to a larger syndicate and that investigations remain active as authorities work to identify and arrest additional individuals linked to the operation.

A NACOC statement noted that seized tablets have been secured as evidence. Forensic examinations and documentary reviews are currently underway to build a fuller picture of the network.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the court once investigations conclude, in line with Ghana's narcotics legislation.

NACOC Urges Public Vigilance

Beyond the arrests, NACOC used the announcement to renew its appeal to members of the public, calling on Ghanaians to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing all individuals involved in the illicit drug trade and bringing them to justice.

Tramadol abuse has become a growing concern across Ghana and the wider West African region, with large consignments of the opioid-based painkiller frequently targeted by law enforcement agencies in recent years.

The scale of this seizure, spanning five million tablets, ranks it among the more significant drug busts recorded at the country's main international gateway.

NACOC arrests 5 Central University students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Narcotics Control Commission arrested five Central University students during an operation on the campus.

The suspects allegedly produced and distributed substance-infused ice cream, sobolo, and toffees.

Management of the university has suspended all remaining SRC week activities following the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh