US Attorney Releases Aerial View of Abu Trica’s Seized Mansion and Luxury Cars

U.S. prosecutors released aerial images showing Abu Trica's sprawling mansion in Ghana as part of assets seized in the alleged $8 million romance fraud case

Authorities also displayed luxury vehicles allegedly purchased with illicit proceeds, including Tesla Cybertrucks, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW car

The seized properties were revealed after Abu Trica was extradited to the United States, where he faces wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges

U.S. authorities have released aerial images of a lavish mansion in Ghana and a fleet of luxury vehicles allegedly linked to a 31-year-old Ghanaian man accused of masterminding a multi-million-dollar romance fraud scheme.

US Attorney unveils Abu Trica's seized mansion and fleet of luxury cars. Image credit: US Attorney

Source: UGC

The images, published by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, show an expansive residence alongside several high-end vehicles parked inside the compound. Prosecutors say the properties were among the assets seized during investigations into the alleged fraud operation.

Aerial images show a mansion and luxury vehicles.

According to U.S. court documents, Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and "Abu Trica," allegedly used proceeds from the fraud scheme to acquire luxury assets in Ghana.

Check out the images shown by the US Attorney below:

US Attorney releases photos of Abu Trica's mansion and luxury vehicles. Image credit: US Attorney Office

Source: UGC

Authorities released drone photographs showing the large mansion from above, highlighting the compound's size and modern design. Additional images captured a collection of expensive vehicles parked on the property.

The list of seized assets includes a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertrucks, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and BMW cars. Prosecutors allege these purchases were made using money obtained through the criminal enterprise, although the allegations are yet to be tested in court.

Authorities detail alleged fraud operation.on

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Kumi and his co-defendant, Daniel Yussif, were leaders of a criminal network that targeted elderly Americans through romance scams between April 2023 and November 2025.

Investigators claim the group used online dating platforms and social media to identify victims before gaining their trust through fake identities, including AI-generated videos portraying fictitious women. Victims were allegedly persuaded to send large sums of money after being promised gold, diamonds or inheritance payouts.

The funds were reportedly transferred into accounts controlled by members of the network before being laundered through fake businesses and bank accounts in Ghana and elsewhere.

Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana in December 2025 before being extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. However, U.S. prosecutors emphasised that the charges are allegations, and Kumi is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. The The

US government's old warning to fraudsters resurfaces after Abu Trica's extradition on July 9, 2026, over an alleged $8m romance scam. Image credit: Abu Trica

Source: UGC

US government's old warning resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that A US government warning to fraudsters worldwide resurfaced on social media after Abu Trica was extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026.

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald warned fraudsters that their 'days of frolicking and freedom are numbered' in the clip shared by Pulse Ghana.

The extradition of Abu Trica, linked to an alleged $8m romance scam, reignited interest in the stern warning among Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh