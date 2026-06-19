NACOC Arrests 5 Central University Students Over Sale of Hard Substance–Infused Products
- The Narcotics Control Commission arrested five Central University students during an operation on the campus
- The suspects allegedly produced and distributed substance-infused ice cream, sobolo, and toffees
- Management of the university has suspended all remaining SRC week activities following the incident
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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested five students at Central University during a targeted operation on the campus.
In a report shared on Facebook by 3FM 92.7 on June 19, 2026, the students were apprehended over their alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of substance-infused products within the university community.
According to NACOC, the suspects include Level 100, Level 300, and Level 400 students. They were picked up by officials following intelligence gathered on illicit drug activities taking place inside the institution.
Production of substance-laced edibles
Preliminary investigations shared that the students were allegedly engaged in the production and sale of substance-infused ice cream, sobolo, toffees, pepper, and eggs.
The suspects were also reportedly dealing in raw substances to buyers on campus.
During the targeted raid, officials uncovered and seized quantities of the suspected substances. The materials have been moved to a facility for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigations.
Central University management suspends SRC activities
Reacting to the development, the management of Central University issued an official statement confirming that it is aware of the media reports. The university administration stated that it is currently engaging with NACOC to establish the facts.
As a precautionary measure to ensure order and safety on campus, the institution announced the immediate shutdown of student events.
The statement signed by the Registrar noted:
"As a precautionary measure and in the interest of ensuring order and safety on campus, all remaining SRC Week activities have been suspended pending a review of the circumstances surrounding the incident and existing event management protocols."
The university management assured parents and the public that it is cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities. The arrested students are expected to assist investigators in identifying any additional persons connected to the local trade.
Ghanaian escapes jail after alleged substance smuggling
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 19-year-old Ghanaian woman in the UK, identified as Daniella Kankam-Adu, narrowly escaped jail after allegedly being caught smuggling €225,000 worth of narcotics from Canada to Newcastle Airport.
According to the Daily Mail, the suspect, who was pregnant at the time, claimed she agreed to the deal because she needed money for a house deposit. Border Force officials reportedly discovered the narcotics hidden in her luggage after she insisted she was only carrying vapes.
While she avoided immediate jail time, the case reignited discussions about the increasing risks young Ghanaians face in pursuit of quick wealth abroad.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh