Kantanka’s new Ghana-made Trotro is gaining attention as another local option for Ghana’s transport business

The Nkunim comes in different versions, including passenger and cargo models built for different users

Its modern interior, turbo diesel engine and reported price have sparked conversations online

Kantanka Automobile’s new commercial vehicle, the Kantanka Nkunim, popularly known as the Kantanka Trotro, is gradually becoming a major topic among many Ghanaians.

New Kantanka “Trotro” catches attention with features and price. Image credit: Kwadwosafojnr, @kwadwo.safo.studios

Source: TikTok

The Ghana-made vehicle has attracted attention after a video presentation showed its modern design, interior features and road performance. The vehicle is being promoted as a commercial model that can serve transport operators, companies, families and people who travel long distances.

Kantanka Nkunim versions

One of the interesting things about the Kantanka Nkunim is that it comes in different versions. According to details gathered, the vehicle is available as a 9-seater, a 14-seater and a 2-seater with cargo space.

The model presented in the trending video was the 9-seater version. A female representative of the company said it could be used for journeys within Ghana and even to neighbouring countries.

Watch the TikTok video of the Kantanka Nkunim below:

For people in the transport business, this gives the vehicle a wider purpose. It can be used for shuttle services, group travel, private transport, commercial operations and cargo movement, depending on the version a buyer chooses.

Kantanka Nkunim features

The Kantanka Nkunim comes with a powerful 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. It also has up to 400Nm of torque, which gives it enough pulling power for commercial use.

The vehicle has a stated top speed of 160km/h and a large 80-litre fuel tank, making it suitable for long-distance trips. Depending on the version, it comes with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the vehicle has leather seats, good legroom, adjustable seats, armrests, cup holders, phone holders and USB ports. It also has air vents to make passengers more comfortable.

For cargo users, the Nkunim offers cargo capacity of up to 8.78m³. The model shown in the video was priced at GH¢688,000, a figure that has also sparked reactions online.

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh