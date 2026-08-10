Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Monday August 10, 2026, covering all regions of the country

Mist and fog patches are set to affect major cities including Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Takoradi in the early morning hours

GMet has also warned that sea conditions are rough, urging caution among coastal communities and motorists

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Monday, August 10, 2026, warning of misty and foggy conditions across several parts of the country as the day begins.

GMet noted that relatively cool temperatures are expected overnight and into the early morning hours nationwide, with mist and fog patches developing over coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

The GMet issues its weather forecasts for today, August 10, 2026. Photo credit: iiievgeniy/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Southern Ghana wakes to mist and cloud

Across the south, residents in Aflao, Anloga and Ho can expect mostly cloudy skies. Mist is forecast for a wide band of towns including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai.

In the forest and transition zone, Kete Krachi and Kintampo are forecast to be mostly cloudy, while Atebubu, Ejura, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa are likely to experience mist during the morning period.

Northern Ghana under cloudy skies

Conditions in the north are expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the morning. GMet listed Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa among the areas affected.

Unlike the south and forest zones, no mist warnings were issued for northern towns, though the agency advised the public to remain alert given the broader forecast of cool and overcast conditions.

GMet also issued a separate caution regarding sea conditions, describing the state of the sea as rough.

Fishing communities, boat operators and others with activities along the coast are advised to exercise care.

The agency urged all Ghanaians, particularly motorists, to drive carefully given the reduced visibility that mist and fog can cause during the early hours of the morning.

Read the morning weather alert from the GMet on X below:

Electrician cautions flood affected victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an electrician had warned residents affected by recent Ghana floods to have their electrical systems professionally inspected before restoring power.

Flood-damaged wiring posed serious risks of electric shock and fire outbreaks, prompting calls for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ramp up public safety education.

President Mahama had also directed the release of GHS 300 million from the Contingency Fund to support flood relief and prevention efforts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh