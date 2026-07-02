An electrician has warned residents affected by recent Ghana floods to have electrical systems professionally inspected before restoring power

Flood-damaged wiring poses serious risks of electric shock and fire outbreaks, prompting calls for ECG to ramp up public safety education

President Mahama has also directed the release of GHS 300 million from the Contingency Fund to support flood relief and prevention efforts

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An electrician has urged residents whose homes were affected by recent floods in Accra to refrain from switching their power back on until a certified professional has thoroughly inspected their electrical systems.

He warned that concealed damage to wiring and appliances could trigger fires or fatal electric shocks.

An electrician warns Accra flood-affected residents in Ghana to inspect electrical systems before restoring power Image credit: ROGER YEBUAH, saulgranda/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the electrician conducting a post-flood inspection at a residential property, examining wiring and fittings in the aftermath of the destruction.

Why flood-damaged wiring is dangerous

Floodwater can saturate electrical systems in ways that are not immediately visible, leaving behind corrosion, short-circuit risks and compromised insulation that persist long after the water recedes.

The warning has also prompted broader calls from the public for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to intensify awareness campaigns on post-flood electrical safety as communities begin their recovery.

Ghana's response to Accra floods

In response to the Accra floods, both the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and ECG carried out an emergency shutdown of the Achimota and Mallam substations to protect the national grid, safeguard infrastructure, and prevent harm to the public.

President John Dramani Mahama, on his part, directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to address the flooding emergency.

President John Mahama orders the release of GH¢300 million to tackle flooding in Accra. Photo credit: John Dramami Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the funds will be split equally between immediate relief operations and long-term flood prevention measures.

Below is the TikTok video showing the electrician inspecting the electrical wiring in the aftermath of the Accra floods.

Caution to flood victims stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh sampled comments:

@jaycritch705 said:

“ECG or NEDCo doesn’t work in your homes; their work ends at the meter. The Energy Commission is responsible for anything electrical in your homes or buildings.”

@pandero7 added:

“The power came back and I was hearing ‘gborrrr’ in my bulb switch. The electrician came to disconnect it and said water is in the pipes that the cables are in. My place wasn’t flooded but the walls of the building were very wet.”

@KSnetne added:

“This is the reality check everyone needs right now. Water and electricity are a deadly combination. Just because the floodwaters have receded doesn’t mean your walls aren’t holding moisture that could turn your socket into a live hazard!”

Bawumia expresses sympathy to flood victims

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had expressed sympathy to Ghanaians affected by recent flooding.

He offered prayers for victims and their families and urged citizens to comply with government directives and cooperate with emergency authorities responding to the crisis.

The former Vice President also called on relevant agencies to intensify relief efforts, expressing confidence that the nation will overcome the challenge through unity.

Source: YEN.com.gh