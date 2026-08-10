Dumsor: ECG Announces 7-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts On KNUST Campus For August 11
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance works affecting the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
- The power distributor published notices on August 10 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities
- Affected areas in the Ashanti Region include Domeabra Township, Apemso and Appiadu Kokoben
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 11.
The power distributor issued notices on August 10 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.
The notice on Facebook also noted that areas like the Domeabra Township, Apemso and Apppiadu Kokoben would face power cuts on August 12.
The power cuts for both days will last for seven hours.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.