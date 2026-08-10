The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance works affecting the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The power distributor published notices on August 10 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities

Affected areas in the Ashanti Region include Domeabra Township, Apemso and Appiadu Kokoben

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 11.

The power distributor issued notices on August 10 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

ECG announces 7-Hour maintenance power cuts on KNUST campus. Credit: DESMOND KWANDE

Source: Getty Images

The notice on Facebook also noted that areas like the Domeabra Township, Apemso and Apppiadu Kokoben would face power cuts on August 12.

The power cuts for both days will last for seven hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh