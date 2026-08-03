President John Mahama fulfilled a pledge to retired Ghana Armed Forces commanders by presenting each of them with a Toyota Land Cruiser

The vehicles replaced armoured cars that had previously been allocated to the retired officers as part of their retirement benefits but were later withdrawn

Current CDS Lt Gen William Agyapong handed over the vehicles at General Headquarters in Accra on behalf of the President on Friday, July 31

President John Mahama has made good on a promise to retired Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) commanders, presenting each of them with a Toyota Land Cruiser after armoured vehicles previously granted as part of their retirement benefits were recalled.

The handover ceremony took place at the General Headquarters in Accra on Friday, 31 July 2026.

President John Mahama fulfils a pledge to retired Ghana Armed Forces commanders by presenting each of them with a Toyota Land Cruiser/ Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General William Agyapong conducted the presentation on behalf of the President.

The retired officers who received the vehicles include the immediate past Chief of the Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah (Rtd), and former Service Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Their armoured vehicles had earlier been withdrawn following an apparent review of retirement benefit arrangements, with President Mahama subsequently committing to provide alternative transport in compensation.

The government described the gesture as a mark of appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices of those who led the country's armed forces, and an expression of its broader commitment to the welfare of retired military personnel.

Addressing the beneficiaries during the handover, Lt Gen Agyapong acknowledged the significant contributions the retired commanders made to national security and to the institutional development of GAF.

He also outlined a range of ongoing infrastructure projects, welfare programmes and strategic modernisation initiatives currently underway within the armed forces.

Retired Commanders Express Gratitude

Speaking on behalf of the group of beneficiaries, former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe (Rtd) thanked President Mahama for honouring the commitment. He said the presentation reflected the President's genuine concern for the well-being of those who had served the nation in uniform.

Air Marshal Bekoe also praised the current GAF leadership under Lt Gen Agyapong, commending the reforms and development programmes being pursued to improve both the operational readiness and welfare conditions of serving personnel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh