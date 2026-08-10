Buying land around Accra requires more than finding an affordable plot and paying for it

Kasoa, Gomoa, Weija, Pokuase-Amasaman-Medie and Dodowa-Oyibi are areas where extra verification can be useful

Buyers are advised to confirm ownership, boundaries and documentation before committing money

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Buying land in and around Accra remains attractive to many Ghanaians, especially as development continues to spread beyond the capital into neighbouring communities.

5 fast-growing areas around Accra where land buyers should exercise caution.Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, the rapid expansion of some areas has also made proper land verification more important. Ghana's Judiciary and the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association acknowledged in April 2026 that land-title conflicts, questionable land transactions and prolonged litigation remain major challenges in the property sector.

This does not mean land in the areas below should be avoided. Rather, prospective buyers may need to conduct additional checks before making payment.

Kasoa and Gomoa corridor

Kasoa continues to expand towards several communities in the Central Region, making land around the wider corridor attractive to people looking for relatively affordable plots close to Accra.

The neighbouring Gomoa area deserves particular attention. The Gomoa Central District has experienced land-related concerns as development increases, making it important for buyers to establish exactly who has the authority to sell a particular parcel.

Buyers should therefore avoid relying only on assurances from an agent, family representative or developer and independently verify the documents presented to them.

Weija and western Accra

Weija is another important area for buyers to approach with proper due diligence.

A June 2025 dispute involving Panbros Salt Industries highlighted competing claims over land in the Weija area. Another land-related dispute involving the company's property was reported later that year.

The cases do not suggest that land generally cannot be safely purchased in Weija. They simply demonstrate why buyers need to know the exact history and boundaries of the specific plot they are considering.

Pokuase, Amasaman and Medie

The Pokuase-Amasaman-Medie corridor has become one of the prominent residential expansion areas north-west of Accra.

As more houses and estates emerge in these communities, buyers should take extra care to verify ownership before building. Land disputes involving competing interests have previously reached the courts around this wider corridor, underlining the importance of conducting searches rather than depending solely on physical possession of a site.

Dodowa and Oyibi

Dodowa and Oyibi have also attracted considerable residential development as Accra expands eastwards.

A High Court matter concerning approximately 10.81 acres at Oyibi involved competing claims to the same land from different interests, illustrating how complicated ownership questions can become.

Prospective buyers in the Dodowa-Oyibi corridor should therefore establish who owns the land and whether the person offering it has the proper authority to sell.

Ultimately, Kasoa, Gomoa, Weija, Pokuase-Amasaman-Medie and Dodowa-Oyibi remain viable places to own property. The key is not to rush because a plot appears cheap.

Before paying, buyers should conduct an official land search, inspect the boundaries, check the seller's ownership documents and consider using a qualified property lawyer or surveyor.

Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh