The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Friday, August 14, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Early morning mist and fog patches are forecast over coastal, forest and mountainous areas, with slight to moderate rains in parts of Ghana

A rainstorm moving from northern Benin and Togo is expected to trigger thunderstorms over parts of northern Ghana during the afternoon and evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, August 14, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rain expected to affect multiple parts of the country later in the day.

GMet noted that early morning mist and fog patches are likely to develop over coastal, forest and mountainous areas under mostly cloudy skies.

The GMet releases a full list of areas to experience thunderstorms across Ghana today, August 14, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Certain locations in both southern and northern Ghana may also receive slight to moderate rainfall in the morning hours.

As the day progresses, GMet predicts that variable cloud cover with occasional sunshine is expected over parts of the country.

GMet's thunderstorms forecast for the day

Conditions are set to deteriorate from the afternoon into the evening, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain likely to affect coastal areas as well as inland parts of the country.

GMet has specifically flagged that a rainstorm currently situated over northern Benin and Togo is moving slowly in a westward direction.

This weather system is forecast to generate increased cloud cover and trigger thunderstorms with rain over sections of northern Ghana.

Residents in the affected zones are advised to take note of the evolving weather conditions throughout the day, particularly those in low-lying areas or locations historically prone to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

GMet regularly publishes weather advisories to keep the public informed of significant meteorological developments, particularly during Ghana's rainy season when storm activity intensifies across the country's northern and southern zones.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama challenged over Accra floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese had pushed back against President Mahama's claim that flooding in Accra was not an engineering problem in a statement shared online on June 1, 2026.

The rapper had pointed to inadequate drainage systems and poorly designed infrastructure, citing the Klagon Bridge as a specific example of failing flood management.

Kwaw Kese's remarks had drawn mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians backing his position, while others argued that human behaviour remained the root cause.

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Source: YEN.com.gh