Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training days after marrying Georgina Rodriguez in a civil ceremony in Portugal on August 11

Head coach Ange Postecoglou introduced the newlywed Ronaldo to his teammates, who responded with cheers and applause

He will be hoping to help Al-Nassr defend their Saudi Pro League title in the upcoming season

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training as a newlywed this week, and his teammates wasted no time celebrating the milestone with their captain.

The Portuguese superstar married longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11.

Days later, he was back on the training pitch, where his teammates and head coach Ange Postecoglou gave him a warm welcome.

Ronaldo appears to blush after his Al-Nassr teammates congratulate him on his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X, @Cristiano/Instagram, and Mondadori Portfolio/Getty.

Source: Twitter

How Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr reception

Ronaldo looked visibly touched as the squad applauded and cheered for him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner briefly closed his eyes before breaking into a broad smile, clearly enjoying the moment.

Postecoglou formally introduced the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus ace to the squad as a married man, prompting a lively reaction from the players.

Former Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was among those seen smiling during the celebration as teammates gathered around their captain.

Watch Ronaldo's reaction, as shared on X:

Ronaldo had confirmed his marriage through Instagram by posting a picture of two hands wearing wedding rings. The post has since attracted more than 30 million likes.

The wedding marked the culmination of a decade-long relationship between Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

According to the BBC, the pair first met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a shop assistant while Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid.

Their relationship eventually became one of football's most closely followed romances, with the couple building a family together while regularly sharing glimpses of their lives online.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets a new haircut after returning to training at Al-Nassr days after tying the knot with Georgina Rodriguez. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo turns attention back to Al-Nassr

With the wedding celebrations now behind him, Ronaldo must quickly return his focus to football.

Al-Nassr ended a seven-year wait for the Saudi Pro League title last season, with Ronaldo playing a key role in their success.

The newlywed forward will have little time to settle into married life before competitive action resumes. Al-Nassr are scheduled to face Al Fateh on Saturday, August 15.

For Ronaldo, the next chapter has already begun — and it starts on the football pitch.

Ronaldo sets rivalry aside to support Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68.

The longtime rivals put their fierce competition aside as Ronaldo offered his support to Messi during the difficult moment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh