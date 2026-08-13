The National Service Authority released PIN codes for 121,754 eligible graduates on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, opening the registration window

Over 21,000 records have been temporarily withheld pending identity verification, while 958 approved entries remain on hold

Prospective service personnel must complete online registration by August 26 and undergo biometric verification linked to their Ghana Card

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The National Service Authority (NSA) has released PIN codes for 121,754 eligible graduates, officially opening the enrolment window for the 2026/2027 national service year. The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Tertiary institutions across Ghana submitted a combined 144,023 records for consideration ahead of the upcoming deployment cycle.

How prospective NSS personnel can register for the 2026 national service before the August 26 deadline. Photo credit: National Service Authority/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Of those, 122,712 were approved, corresponding to 121,754 unique individuals.

The NSA, in a statement signed by Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh, confirmed that 21,311 records remain temporarily withheld pending further identity verification, while an additional 958 approved entries are on hold as underlying documentation is established.

Why some records were withheld

In a report by Citinewsroom, the Authority said rigorous audit processes were carried out in collaboration with key regulatory bodies to ensure only graduates from accredited institutions are enlisted.

The checks were designed to remove duplicate, inflated, and irregular entries from the system.

Institutions with unresolved accreditation issues have been directed to engage the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to regularise their standing, with the NSA confirming that affected graduates will be processed once GTEC provides official clearance.

How to register for NSS before August 26 deadline

The registration portal opened on August 12 and will close on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Prospective personnel are urged to complete their applications within the two-week window to avoid delays in deployment.

To activate a PIN code, applicants must log in to the official NSA platform and pay the required processing fee via mobile money on any network.

All applicants must complete facial biometric verification linked to their National Identification Authority (NIA) Ghana Card before accessing the registration form, a measure introduced to strengthen security and curb fraud.

Candidates must also submit a valid GhanaPost GPS digital address, which will inform placement decisions during the national deployment exercise.

Real-time data validation has been built into the portal to check submitted information instantly.

Voluntary tracks open for military training, griculture

During registration, prospective personnel may opt into two specialist pathways. The first is a pre-deployment military orientation scheme, which forms part of President John Dramani Mahama's policy to integrate basic military training into the national service framework.

The NSA has clarified that opting into this programme will not affect a candidate's substantive posting to their assigned user agency.

The second pathway is the NSA Agriculture Deployment Programme, aimed at channelling youth participation into farming in support of the government's food security and agribusiness targets.

Successful applicants under this track will complete their service period at dedicated agricultural project sites.

Under Section 29(1) of the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), national service remains compulsory for all Ghanaian citizens who have completed a programme of study at a recognised tertiary institution.

NSA proposes GH¢1,200 monthly allowance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the National Service Authority was pushing for an increase in the monthly allowance paid to national service personnel across Ghana.

The GH¢1,200 proposal had come as graduates serving nationwide cited rising transport and living costs as a growing burden.

The proposed adjustment would have required formal approval and financial arrangements before it could take effect.

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Source: YEN.com.gh