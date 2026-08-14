Alhaji Muhammad Sani Gwarzo, known as Tumbuleke, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Kaduna State

The comedian rose to fame through Gidan Kashe Ahu, a beloved Hausa comedy programme broadcast on FRCN and NTA in the 1980s

His son Tukur Sani Gwarzo confirmed the death and revealed funeral prayers were held the same day at the family home

Alhaji Muhammad Sani Gwarzo, the veteran Nigerian comedian widely celebrated under the stage name Tumbuleke, has died at the age of 86 following a prolonged illness.

Veteran Nigerian Hausa comedian Tumbuleke dies at 86; fans mourn. Image credit: Ali Zaki

Source: Facebook

He breathed his last at approximately 3 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Kaduna State.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Nigerian entertainment history, particularly for the Hausa-speaking community, which long regarded him as one of its most beloved comic voices.

Tumbuleke's legacy in Hausa comedy

Tumbuleke built his reputation through Gidan Kashe Ahu, a comedy programme that became a staple of Hausa entertainment during the 1980s.

The show aired on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Television Authority, giving him access to audiences far beyond his immediate community.

Week after week, he brought laughter into homes across the country, earning his place as a pioneer of Hausa comedy on both radio and television.

Decades on, his work on that programme remains a reference point in the history of Nigerian cultural entertainment, remembered fondly by those who grew up watching and listening to him perform.

Family confirms Tumbuleke's death

His son, Tukur Sani Gwarzo, confirmed the news, saying his father had been battling ill health for some time before his death.

Funeral prayers were conducted on the same day at the family's residence along Zaria Road in Kaduna, in keeping with Islamic tradition.

Tukur remembered his father as a generous and warm-hearted man who genuinely cherished the people around him.

The popular Nigerian entertainer has left behind a grieving family, alongside colleagues and fans from across the Hausa entertainment community who mourn the loss of a figure who helped shape the industry they love.

Tumbuleke's death adds to a long list of performers from his generation who laid the foundations of Hausa comedy in Nigeria, and his contribution to the country's cultural landscape will not easily be forgotten.

The Facebook post announcing Tumbuleke's death is below.

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His extraordinary stature and presence made him a celebrated figure, and his loss has prompted widespread mourning across the nation as many reflect on the impact he had on Ghanaian society.

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Source: YEN.com.gh