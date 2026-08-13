Ghana Meteorological Agency released its evening weather forecast for Thursday 13 August 2026, warning of widespread cloudy conditions

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect several towns across northern Ghana and the forest and transition zones overnight

The agency also cautioned that mist and fog patches are likely to develop along the coast and mountainous areas by early Friday morning

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Met) has issued its evening weather forecast for Thursday, 13 August 2026, indicating mostly cloudy conditions across the country as rain and thunderstorms continue to push into more areas overnight.

According to the agency, rain and thunderclouds already affecting the northeastern parts of the country are expected to persist and extend further into the northern and transition sectors before the night is over.

Ghana Met Issues Evening Weather Forecast for Thursday 13 August 2026

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians in several parts of the country should prepare for a relatively cool night and early morning.

Communities in the northern sector face the most unsettled conditions this evening. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast for Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Nalerigu, and Wa, while Bolgatanga will experience cloudy skies and Jirapa mostly cloudy conditions.

In the forest and transition belt, Kete Krachi and Kintampo are also bracing for thunderstorms with rain. Atebubu and Ejura can expect rainfall, while Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa will remain mostly cloudy.

Southern Ghana and Coastal Areas

Conditions across the south are comparatively calmer. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, and Cape Coast.

Mostly cloudy weather is expected in Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai.

By early Friday morning, the agency warned that mist or fog patches are likely to form along the coast, in mountainous areas, and across forest zones.

Motorists and travellers in those areas are advised to exercise caution during the early hours.

Ghana Met also flagged sea conditions as rough, urging all those with maritime activities to take the necessary precautions.

GMet's earlier weather alert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Mist and fog were expected across coastal, forest and mountainous areas, including Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

GMet had warned of rough sea conditions and urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

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Source: YEN.com.gh