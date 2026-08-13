The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026, covering all regions of the country

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in parts of Northern and Forest-Transition Ghana, including Yendi, Nalerigu, and Kete Krachi

GMet has also warned of rough sea conditions and urged motorists and residents to exercise caution throughout the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026, warning of thunderstorms in parts of the northern, transition, and middle sectors of the country later in the day and into the evening.

According to the agency, mostly cloudy skies will cover the majority of Ghana during the afternoon, with some sunshine breaking through in several areas.

The GMet issues its afternoon weather update for Thursday, August 13, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool during the night and into the early morning hours across all parts of the country.

Southern Ghana weather outlook

Residents in Accra, Aflao, Anloga, Winneba, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, and Kumasi can expect sunny intervals through the afternoon.

Variably cloudy conditions, however, will persist over Kasoa, Takoradi, Axim, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai, with no significant rainfall anticipated in those areas.

Thunderstorms forecast for north and transition zones

In the Forest and Transition belt, Kete Krachi is the location most likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Atebubu, Ejura, and Kintampo are forecast to receive sunny intervals, while Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa will see variably cloudy conditions.

Further north, Yendi and Nalerigu have been specifically identified as locations where thunderstorms and rain are expected.

The remaining towns across Northern Ghana, including Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Wa, and Jirapa, are forecast to enjoy sunny intervals despite the generally overcast character of the day.

GMet has separately flagged rough sea conditions along Ghana's coastline, urging fishing communities, maritime operators, and anyone venturing near the coast to exercise heightened caution.

The agency also called on motorists across the country to drive carefully, particularly in areas where reduced visibility or wet roads may result from afternoon downpours.

GMet's earlier weather alert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Mist and fog were expected across coastal, forest and mountainous areas, including Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

GMet had warned of rough sea conditions and urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh