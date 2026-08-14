Ghana Police thwarted a planned armed robbery targeting GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank in Labone, Accra on Thursday, August 13, 2026

One suspect, Augustine Okechuku Maazi, was arrested during a high-speed chase while a fourth accomplice fled the scene

Officers recovered two vehicles and a blow pistol linked to the syndicate after a gunfight that left two suspects dead

Ghana Police have released further details on an operation in Labone, Accra, that dismantled a coordinated armed robbery plot targeting three bank branches on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

One of the suspects taken into custody has been named as Augustine Okechuku Maazi. Two other members of the criminal syndicate died during an exchange of gunfire with police officers, and a fourth individual remains at large after escaping the scene.

The Ghana Police Service provide further details on the attempted bank robbery at Labone. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Intelligence led police to banks at Labone

According to a report by Graphic Online, officers acted on advance intelligence indicating that an armed gang was preparing simultaneous attacks on GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank branches within the Labone area.

Units were deployed to the location at approximately 10:45 am and identified members of the syndicate sitting inside parked vehicles near the targeted premises.

When officers moved in, suspects in one of the vehicles sped away in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police gave chase and apprehended Augustine Okechuku Maazi, though a second occupant of that vehicle managed to get away.

Fatal shootout follows violent breakout attempt

Occupants of a second parked vehicle responded to the police presence with gunfire as they attempted to flee.

The Ghana Police Service, in an official statement, confirmed that officers returned fire. Two suspects were killed in the resulting confrontation.

"Upon sighting the Police, one of the vehicles sped off in an attempt to escape. The Police gave them a chase and arrested suspect Augustine Okechuku Maazi. The other occupant, however, managed to escape," the service stated.

Following the operation, police secured two vehicles connected to the gang: a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS-1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson bearing registration number GS 7915-17. A blow pistol was also recovered at the scene.

Investigations ongoing as bodies transferred for examination

Augustine Okechuku Maazi remains in police custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The bodies of the two deceased suspects, whose identities had not been established at the time of the statement, were transferred to the mortuary for preservation, identification and forensic examination.

The Ghana Police Service commended the tactical unit for the speed of their response and credited public intelligence for enabling the intervention.

The service appealed to residents across Accra to remain alert and continue sharing information with law enforcement to help prevent criminal activity in the capital.

Eyewitness account on Labone robbery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a security guard who witnessed the entire attempted robbery incident shared a detailed account of how the suspects operated near Zenith Bank in Labone.

The eyewitness said the suspected robbers had been sitting in a parked car, monitoring customers who had just withdrawn cash from the bank.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed on August 13, 2026, that one suspect had been arrested, while two others were shot during the operation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh