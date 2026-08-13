Building a decent two-bedroom house in Ghana in 2026 may require roughly GH¢350,000 to GH¢650,000, depending on the design and finishing

A compact house with simple roofing and locally available materials would generally cost less than one fitted with premium finishes

The estimate covers the main building but generally excludes land, fencing, paving, borehole, landscaping and major external works

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For Ghanaians who want to start small, a two-bedroom house remains one of the more manageable options to build in 2026.

How much you need to build a decent 2-bedroom house in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, completing even a modest home now requires careful budgeting as cement, iron rods, roofing sheets, tiles, doors, windows and labour account for a considerable part of construction costs.

For a decent two-bedroom house measuring approximately 80 to 120 square metres, prospective homeowners should budget around GH¢350,000 to GH¢650,000 to take the project from foundation to a habitable finished home.

The amount is an indicative range rather than a fixed price. The actual cost can change considerably depending on where the house is being built, the condition of the land, floor area, architectural design and materials selected.

Where the money goes

A significant portion of the budget is spent before the house begins to look complete.

Excavation, foundation work, concrete, blocks, cement and reinforcement can consume a substantial amount. Roofing, electrical installations and plumbing then add another layer of expenses before finishing begins.

An indicative breakdown for a standard two-bedroom house could look like this:

Construction stage Estimated cost Foundation and substructure GH¢55,000–GH¢90,000 Blockwork and structural works GH¢70,000–GH¢110,000 Roofing GH¢35,000–GH¢60,000 Doors and windows GH¢30,000–GH¢50,000 Electrical and plumbing GH¢30,000–GH¢50,000 Tiling and ceilings GH¢35,000–GH¢65,000 Painting and finishing GH¢25,000–GH¢45,000 Kitchen, sanitary fittings and others GH¢40,000–GH¢70,000

The ranges can overlap depending on how contractors divide labour and materials between different stages, so they should not be treated as a formal Bill of Quantities.

Design can change everything

A homeowner trying to stay around GH¢350,000 to GH¢450,000 would generally need a relatively compact design, straightforward roofing and standard locally available finishes.

Increasing the floor area or choosing expensive tiles, imported sanitary ware, fitted wardrobes, elaborate ceilings, large aluminium or glass windows and a sophisticated roof can push the total towards GH¢600,000 or more.

Location also matters. Building in parts of Accra and Tema can attract higher labour, transport and contractor costs than some other areas of Ghana. Poor ground conditions can also require additional foundation work.

Importantly, the estimate does not include the purchase of land. A perimeter wall, gate, paving, landscaping, borehole, water storage system or solar installation would require a separate budget.

Before construction begins, prospective homeowners should obtain approved architectural drawings and a detailed Bill of Quantities from a quantity surveyor. This provides a project-specific estimate and reduces the risk of starting a house that later becomes difficult to complete.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh