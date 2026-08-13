Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 2-Bedroom House in Ghana in 2026
Ghana

How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 2-Bedroom House in Ghana in 2026

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Building a decent two-bedroom house in Ghana in 2026 may require roughly GH¢350,000 to GH¢650,000, depending on the design and finishing
  • A compact house with simple roofing and locally available materials would generally cost less than one fitted with premium finishes
  • The estimate covers the main building but generally excludes land, fencing, paving, borehole, landscaping and major external works

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

For Ghanaians who want to start small, a two-bedroom house remains one of the more manageable options to build in 2026.

Ghana, Building, 2-bedroom, Real Estate, Modest home, House
How much you need to build a decent 2-bedroom house in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

However, completing even a modest home now requires careful budgeting as cement, iron rods, roofing sheets, tiles, doors, windows and labour account for a considerable part of construction costs.

For a decent two-bedroom house measuring approximately 80 to 120 square metres, prospective homeowners should budget around GH¢350,000 to GH¢650,000 to take the project from foundation to a habitable finished home.

The amount is an indicative range rather than a fixed price. The actual cost can change considerably depending on where the house is being built, the condition of the land, floor area, architectural design and materials selected.

Read also

Electric vehicles within a GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 budget in 2026

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Where the money goes

A significant portion of the budget is spent before the house begins to look complete.

Excavation, foundation work, concrete, blocks, cement and reinforcement can consume a substantial amount. Roofing, electrical installations and plumbing then add another layer of expenses before finishing begins.

An indicative breakdown for a standard two-bedroom house could look like this:

Construction stage

Estimated cost

Foundation and substructure

GH¢55,000–GH¢90,000

Blockwork and structural works

GH¢70,000–GH¢110,000

Roofing

GH¢35,000–GH¢60,000

Doors and windows

GH¢30,000–GH¢50,000

Electrical and plumbing

GH¢30,000–GH¢50,000

Tiling and ceilings

GH¢35,000–GH¢65,000

Painting and finishing

GH¢25,000–GH¢45,000

Kitchen, sanitary fittings and others

GH¢40,000–GH¢70,000

The ranges can overlap depending on how contractors divide labour and materials between different stages, so they should not be treated as a formal Bill of Quantities.

Design can change everything

A homeowner trying to stay around GH¢350,000 to GH¢450,000 would generally need a relatively compact design, straightforward roofing and standard locally available finishes.

Read also

Building a 4-bedroom house in Ghana: How much you need in 2026

Increasing the floor area or choosing expensive tiles, imported sanitary ware, fitted wardrobes, elaborate ceilings, large aluminium or glass windows and a sophisticated roof can push the total towards GH¢600,000 or more.

Location also matters. Building in parts of Accra and Tema can attract higher labour, transport and contractor costs than some other areas of Ghana. Poor ground conditions can also require additional foundation work.

Importantly, the estimate does not include the purchase of land. A perimeter wall, gate, paving, landscaping, borehole, water storage system or solar installation would require a separate budget.

Before construction begins, prospective homeowners should obtain approved architectural drawings and a detailed Bill of Quantities from a quantity surveyor. This provides a project-specific estimate and reduces the risk of starting a house that later becomes difficult to complete.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

Read also

How much salary you need to qualify for a mortgage in Ghana in 2026

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Semenyo Ucc masters programmes Jimmy o yang African wear styles Reliable cars