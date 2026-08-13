Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched South Africa's new Electronic Travel Authorisation system at OR Tambo International Airport

The digital platform combines biometric verification, facial recognition and machine learning to screen travellers before they reach South Africa's borders

Citizens from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico are the first to access the system, with authorities planning to expand it to more countries and visa categories

South Africa has launched a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system designed to make visa processing faster and more secure for eligible international travellers, with President Cyril Ramaphosa presiding over the official launch at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, 12 August.

The digital immigration platform is initially available to travellers from four countries: China, India, Indonesia and Mexico.

South Africa launches a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system, enhancing visa processing for travellers from China. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Citizens from those nations who require visas for eligible short-term visits to South Africa can now apply through the system as part of the first phase of its rollout.

How the ETA system works

The platform draws on a combination of technologies, including biometric verification, facial recognition, machine learning and an upgraded electronic movement-control system.

Together, these tools allow South African immigration authorities to carry out security and background checks on travellers before they reach any of the country's entry points.

At airports, facial recognition technology can also be used to confirm that the person arriving matches the details submitted during the application process.

Ramaphosa described the ETA as a step towards making South Africa more welcoming to legitimate visitors while giving the government better tools to manage migration.

He said the system would make travel "easier, faster and more predictable" and that it would help attract tourists, investors, business travellers and skilled professionals. The president added that the digital approach is also intended to reduce visa-related fraud through more robust pre-screening.

Wider rollout expected

The initial four-country programme follows a pilot conducted during South Africa's G20 presidency.

Authorities have made clear that the current list of eligible nationalities is not fixed, with plans already in place to extend the system to additional countries and incorporate more visa categories over time.

The ETA forms part of a broader government push to digitise immigration services and reduce reliance on paperwork. By moving visa processing online and enabling pre-arrival screening, South Africa aims to position itself as a more competitive destination globally while maintaining effective border controls.

For the millions of international travellers who currently fall outside the four-country rollout, the expansion timeline remains to be confirmed.

South Africa names countries eligible for eVisa access

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa has unveiled an eVisa system that allows eligible foreign nationals to apply for permits online without visiting an embassy or consulate in person.

The Home Affairs Department said applicants must hold a valid passport with at least two unused pages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh