The Ministry of Foreign Affairs repatriated the body of 37-year-old Ghanaian IT expert Nash Amoonu Jailor, who died in South Africa

Jailor's family had sought government intervention to bring his remains home after he was reportedly killed during xenophobic attacks

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for a swift investigation into the incident

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has successfully repatriated the body of Nash Amoonu Jailor, a 37-year-old Ghanaian IT expert who was killed in an alleged mob attack in East London, South Africa, in March 2026.

The remains arrived in Ghana on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at approximately 3 p.m. and were handed over to his family shortly after.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs repatriates the body of 37-year-old Ghanaian IT expert Nash Amoonu Jailor. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Facebook

The Ministry confirmed in a Facebook post on Friday, 4 September, that the entire repatriation exercise was carried out at no cost to the bereaved family, with the government bearing all associated expenses.

Jailor had been the primary breadwinner for his family, and following his death during what was described as xenophobic attacks, his relatives appealed to the government for assistance in bringing his body home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa extended the government's condolences to the family and pledged continued support as they grieve.

He also urged the family to draw on their resilience during what he acknowledged was an extremely painful period.

Ghana Pushes for Justice in South Africa

Beyond the repatriation, diplomatic efforts are ongoing. The Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria is in active discussions with South African authorities to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jailor's death.

The government has called for a prompt investigation into the incident and is pushing for accountability in the case.

The Ministry used the occasion to reaffirm its broader commitment to the safety and welfare of Ghanaians living and working outside the country, signalling that the case remains an active diplomatic priority.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh