Lisa Boothe is an established journalist, entrepreneur, and podcast host from the United States. Many fans are curious about her marital status, with many seeking to know who Lisa Boothe's husband is. While she is not married, she is reportedly in a relationship with John Bourbania Cummings.

Full name Lisa Marie Boothe Gender Female Date of birth 3 February 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Clifton, West Virginia, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jeffrey Ferris Boothe Mother Dianne Marie Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend John Bourbania Education University of Tennessee Profession Journalist, entrepreneur, political commentator Net worth $5 million Instagram @lisamarieboothe X (Twitter) @LisaMarieBoothe Facebook @lisamarieboothe

Who is Lisa Boothe's husband?

The famous Fox News anchor has never been married, so Lisa Boothe's marital status remains single. She likes to keep a low profile regarding her romantic affairs and has not disclosed her relationship status publicly.

Lisa Boothe's dating history

Lisa has also been romantically linked to three high-profile personalities. Below are the three men she has been allegedly involved with.

John Bourbania

John Cummings, wearing black shades, takes a selfie at a roadside establishment. Photo: @thecitycelebs

Lisa is reportedly dating John Bourbania Cummings. Speculations about their relationship emerged in 2015 after she allegedly shared a photo of herself on Facebook which John commented on saying:

Thanks for cropping me out!

The political commentator replied:

Love you. Mean it.

Despite their romantic relationship's rumour, neither Lisa nor John has ever denied nor confirmed the alleged relationship.

Ron DeSantis

Lisa has been previously linked to Ron DeSantis, a prominent political leader and former naval officer currently the governor of Florida. Ron has been serving as the governor of Florida since 2019.

The two sparked dating rumours following Lisa's Instagram posts with the governor. For instance, in 2022 she shared a picture with Ron DeSantis on her Instagram page, referring to him as the best governor in the United States.

Terrible lighting, but the best Governor in the country! This man is almost single-handedly keeping America free. 🇺🇸

However, Ron is married to former journalist Casey DeSantis. Casey and Ron have been married since 2009. The couple has three children Mamie, Madison, and Mason DeSantis.

David Joshua Rubin

David Joshua is a well-known American political commentator, YouTuber, comedian, New York Times bestselling author, and TV personality. He is popularly recognised for being the host of The Rubin Report, a political talk show.

Their dating rumours emerged after Lisa featured Dave in some of her photos. However, Dave is married to executive producer David Janet.

There has been much speculation about Lisa Boothe's husband, but the journalist has mostly kept her personal life private. Lisa is seemingly unmarried, however, she is reportedly dating a guy named John Bourbania Cummings.

