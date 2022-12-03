Who is Kathy Ambush? The untold story of Clarence Thomas' first wife

Kathy Ambush is an American volunteer who has lived a low-key life. The sole reason Kathy's story may be the subject of the mainstream media is when someone is profiling her ex-spouse, Clarence Thomas. Despite her ex-husband being one of the most eminent USA lawyers, jurists, and supreme court judges, her life and occupation details are a mystery to many people.

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong

Kathy is the ex-wife of Clarence Thomas. The couple were in marriage for a decade before calling it quits. Did the two individuals remarry? How many children do they have together?

Kathy Ambush's profile summary

Full name Kathy Grace Ambush Alias Kathy Ambush Gender Female Date of birth 6 June 1950 Age 72 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Worcester, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Richmond, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Body measurements 32- 36-43 Shoe size 5.5 (US) Marital status Married Spouse Douglas Allen Smith Children 1 Ex-husband Clarence Thomas Mother Shigao Gladys Sato Father Nelson William Ambush Siblings 6 School Marian Central Catholic High School University Lincoln University Occupation Volunteer worker and Global Internet entrepreneur Net worth (approx.) $200,000

Kathy Ambush's bio

Kathy was born on 6 June 1950. She is a native of Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. Her father is Nelson Ambush, a professional dental technician, and her mother is Shigao Gladys Sato. She has four siblings (Benjamin Ambush, Reverend Stephen Ambush, June Ambush and Karen Thande).

Shigao passed away in 1984, and Nelson remarried Mary Estelle, with whom they sired two kids, Sydney Schuyler and Valarie Wilson. Kathy, therefore, has two step-siblings and four biological siblings.

She was enrolled at the Marian Central Catholic High School. She later attended an only women's college in Worcester for her higher education studies. After that, she studied for her degree in business administration at Lincoln University.

Portrait of United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Photo: Larry Downing

What does Kathy Grace Ambush do?

She has done some volunteer work as a Global Internet Entrepreneur. She has also worked as a director of the Massachusetts Advanced Studies Programme at Milton Academy. Apart from that, she has worked at the Immigration Learning Centre.

The well-established lady has a history of working at BankBoston. She also worked as a trial lawyer in Boston and New Orleans. She has continued to be a fixture in the legal profession.

Kathy Ambush's husband and children

Kathy Ambush and Clarence Thomas met through mutual friends. The two tied the knot in an inti*mate wedding at All Saints Episcopal Church. The couple then relocated to New Haven, Connecticut, where in 1973, they bore their one and only child Jamal Adeen Thomas.

Unfortunately, they separated a decade after their marriage. In 1984, they finalised their divorce settlement. Clarence gained custody of their teenage son by then. Kathy Ambush's son is a successful economist in the United States.

What happened to Clarence Thomas' first wife?

Kathy Ambush has lived primarily away from the limelight after her divorce from her ex-husband. However, she found love again and is now married to Allen Smith. It is yet to be confirmed if Kathy Ambush has other kids. The couple currently resides in Richmond, Virginia, happily.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks during the Florida Chapters Conference of The Federalist Society at Disney's Yacht in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Photo: Stephen M. Dowell

Meanwhile, her ex-husband married Virginia Lamp, AKA Ginny. While Kathy does not publicly speak of her political view, Virginia Thomas is an outspoken Republican and conservative activist.

Kathy Ambush's net worth

The personality has worked in numerous organisations. Her alleged net worth is $100,000 as of 2022. After divorcing Clarence Thomas, she got a monetary instalment and other possessions from her ex-husband. On the other hand, Clarence has a net worth of $1 million.

Kathy Ambush's fast facts

Is Kathy Ambush married? Yes. She is currently married to Douglas Allen Smith. Why is Kathy Ambush a famous personality in the United States? She is renowned for being the first ex-wife to Supreme Court Jurist Clarence Thomas. Does Kathy Ambush have children? Yes. She has one son, Jamal Adeen Thomas, from her previous marriage to Clarence Thomas. However, it is yet to be established whether she has other children. How old is Kathy Grace Ambush? She is 72 years as of 2022. What does Kathy Ambush Thomas do currently? She is a Global Internet Entrepreneur worker and works as an American volunteer. Where does Kathy Ambush reside currently? Kathy now lives in Richmond, Virginia, USA. Did Kathy attend college? Yes, her father was strict about education. Kathy graduated from Lincoln University with a degree in Business Administration. Is Kathy Ambush related to Elizabeth Taylor? No. The two are close friends but not relatives.

Kathy Ambush has lived a low-key life away from the limelight since her divorce from Clarence Thomas. However, she has a significant role in Clarence Thomas' life as her story is always the mainstream to the Judge's profiling status. Meanwhile, Kathy found love again after her first marriage failed. She is happily married to Allen Smith, with whom they silently reside in Richmond, Virginia.

