Aayalolo buses operate on major corridors including Amasaman, Pokuase, Kasoa, Adenta, Tema and Ashaiman

Police officers are supporting the new contra-flow arrangement to help buses move through heavy traffic during peak hours

Fares vary by route, with the Circle-Pokuase journey recently reported at GH¢6

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Aayalolo buses have become an important transport option for commuters travelling between Accra and several major communities in the Greater Accra Region.

Aayalolo transport routes, fares and new police-supported system explained. Image credit: Cititvnewsroom

Source: UGC

The state-supported bus service currently operates on key corridors including Adenta, Amasaman, Pokuase, Kasoa and the Tema-Ashaiman area, connecting thousands of passengers to central Accra.

Earlier expansions have also connected areas such as Anyaa, Madina, and other communities within the capital.

In September 2026, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) disclosed that the number of operational Aayalolo buses had increased to 128 after 48 previously grounded buses were repaired and returned to service.

Aayalolo gets police support

A new arrangement introduced on September 29, 2026, is also expected to make journeys faster for passengers using some of the busiest Aayalolo routes.

GAPTE, working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service and other agencies, has introduced a contra-flow system on the Amasaman, Pokuase, Kasoa and Adenta corridors.

Under the arrangement, Aayalolo buses are allowed to use specially designated lanes to avoid heavy traffic during peak periods.

Police personnel and GAPTE officials are stationed at strategic intersections to control traffic and prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering the lanes.

For the Amasaman corridor, passengers can access the service from Amasaman, Achimota and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, while the Pokuase corridor also connects Pokuase through Achimota and Circle.

The Kasoa route includes stops such as Kasoa Main Station, Tuba Junction, Old Barrier, Weija Barrier and Kaneshie First Light. On the Adenta corridor, designated points include Adenta Barrier, Madina, Legon/Okponglo and the 37 Military Hospital.

How much Aayalolo fare cost

Aayalolo fares vary by route and distance travelled, and a complete, updated fare list for all corridors has not been publicly released.

However, a passenger report from August 2026 indicated that the officially approved fare for the Circle-Pokuase Aayalolo journey was GH¢6 at the time.

The relatively affordable fares, combined with the new police-supported traffic arrangement, are expected to make Aayalolo an attractive option for commuters looking to avoid long periods in Accra's peak-hour traffic.

GPRTU demanded scrapping of fuel taxes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GPRTU had given the government two days to scrap fuel taxes or face nationwide transport fare hikes.

According to the union, the rising fuel prices, expensive spare parts, poor road conditions, and higher DVLA charges had made operations increasingly unsustainable for drivers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh