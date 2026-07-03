WAEC's Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, announced that the 2026 BECE results will be published on or before July 15, 2026

Kapi confirmed that the marking of all BECE scripts has been completed, with quality assurance checks currently underway

Thousands of candidates across Ghana await the results, which will determine their placement into senior high schools

The West African Examinations Council has set July 15, 2026, as the target date for releasing the results of this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination, offering clarity to thousands of students awaiting outcomes that will shape their senior high school placements.

The West African Examination Council's Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, has said the marking phase of the 2026 BECE has been concluded.

WAEC has set July 15, 2026, as the target date for releasing the results of this year's BECE. Credit: Bono GES/Godong

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Kapi told Adom News the examination body has moved into its final verification stage, conducting quality assurance checks to validate the accuracy and integrity of the results before they are published.

He indicated that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the official release will happen on or before the stated date.

"Every effort is being made to complete the process on schedule," Kapi assured candidates, parents, and stakeholders.

2026/2027 calendar for basic schools

The 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination is expected to take place in May.

According to the timetable released by the GES, the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year will begin on September 8, 2026, and end on December 17, 2026.

Students will be on vacation from December 18, 2026, to January 4, 2027. During the first term, students will go on a two-day mid-term break from November 5.

The second term will reopen on January 5, 2027, and close on March 25, 2027. Students will go on vacation for the second term from March 26 to April 19, 2027.

They will resume for the third term on April 20, 2027 and close on July 22, 2027. This will mark the end of the 2026/2027 academic year.

BECE candidates to select schools after results

In another major change, the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

This is part of efforts to reform the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

Iddrisu explained that the new approach will introduce a mandatory one-week window following the release of results, during which candidates can finalise their school selections based on their actual aggregates.

BECE candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

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Under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, students were required to select their Senior High Schools before sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

In 2025, the Ministry of Education launched investigations into allegations of bribery in the ongoing Senior High School placement process.

Government set to make major change to BECE

YEN.com.gh reported that the government is reviewing the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable to create longer intervals between papers and reduce pressure on candidates.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the current timetable placed unnecessary stress on students.

Iddrisu explained to the press that under the proposed review, the exam will now begin on Wednesdays.

Source: YEN.com.gh