An Accra High Court granted EOCO judicial authority to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah after officers failed to secure his attendance

EOCO told the court it feared documents relevant to its investigation could be concealed or destroyed, prompting the warrant application

The MP has disputed EOCO's account, saying a representative of his former law firm already appeared before investigators

An Accra High Court has issued a warrant authorising the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South.

Accra High Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Source: Facebook

EOCO's lawyers told the court that its officers had exhausted all reasonable measures to secure the legislator's voluntary attendance and that there were concerns that documents relevant to the investigation could be concealed, altered or destroyed.

The court granted the application, giving the Office judicial authority to proceed with the arrest and to search for and seize documents connected to the investigation.

The warrant comes roughly one week after EOCO officers made an unsuccessful attempt to arrest Mr Baffour Awuah at the Accra High Court on 23 September.

The Office subsequently confirmed the attempted arrest was part of an active investigation, citing two formal invitations sent to the MP in February 2026 that it said went unheeded.

Awuah has contested that version of events. He said the investigation relates to SIC Life Savings and Loans Company, which was a client of his former legal practice, Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners.

After receiving EOCO's February invitation, he said he referred the matter to the Clerk to Parliament, following which a representative of the firm appeared before investigators on 4 March, 18 March and 30 April, providing all information requested, including a written statement.

SIC Life and Equity Savings and Loans Dealings

The investigation has drawn attention to financial dealings between SIC Life Savings and Loans and Equity Savings and Loans.

According to a JoyNews report, Mr Baffour Awuah said his former firm was engaged by SIC Life Savings and Loans to recover approximately GH¢3.5 million that had been invested with Equity Savings and Loans.

He said the sum, with accumulated interest, had grown to around GH¢14 million before a negotiated settlement was reached between the parties.

EOCO has not publicly disclosed the full scope or details of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The court order now places the next steps firmly in the hands of the Office, which has the legal backing to move forward with the arrest and any associated searches.

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Source: YEN.com.gh