Canada has released its updated 2026 travel framework outlining which nationalities require no visa or eTA to enter the country

US citizens and green card holders, French nationals flying from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, diplomatic passport holders, and transit crew members qualify for full exemption

A broader list of over 50 countries, including the UK, Australia, Japan, and the UAE, can enter Canada without a traditional visa but must obtain an eTA for air travel

Canada has released its updated 2026 entry requirements, publishing a comprehensive breakdown of which nationalities can travel to the country without a standard visitor visa.

The guidelines, shared on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, categorise international travellers based on their country of origin and method of transport, clarifying what documentation, if any, each group must obtain before arriving at the Canadian border.

Canada under Mark Carney unveils visa requirements for various nationalities, including exemptions for US citizens and eTA eligibility for over 50 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for full visa-free entry

A limited group of travellers are exempt from both a traditional visitor visa and an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

United States citizens and lawful permanent residents holding a valid green card fall within this category automatically.

French nationals who reside in and fly directly from the French territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon also qualify for the full exemption, as do holders of diplomatic passports and commercial transit flight crews who meet specific operational criteria.

Countries eligible for eTA Canada entry by air

A significantly larger group of nationalities can bypass the conventional visa process, provided they travel by air and secure an approved eTA before departure.

Notably, this online authorisation is not required for travellers from these countries if they arrive by land or sea.

The full list of nations whose citizens are eligible for the eTA pathway includes Andorra, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania.

For electronic passport holders only, the list includes Samoa, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Solomon Islands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Vatican City State.

Canada updates 2026 travel framework detailing which nationalities need no visa or eTA for entry, clarifying guidelines for air travellers from over 50 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Conditional eTA Access for some visa-required nations

IRCC's framework also identifies a secondary category of nationalities that are ordinarily required to obtain a visa but may qualify for an eTA under specific circumstances.

To be eligible under this provision, travellers must arrive exclusively by air and meet additional structural requirements, which may include holding valid active travel permits issued by certain foreign authorities.

The updated framework represents the most detailed public account Canada has published of its tiered entry system, giving prospective travellers a clearer picture of their documentation obligations ahead of any planned visit.

Canada seeks skilled tradespeople

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada is seeking tradespeople, such as carpenters, plumbers, machinists and other craftspeople, to relocate and build a future in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), in a Facebook post, urged qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials and experience to explore the country's available immigration pathways.

Source: YEN.com.gh