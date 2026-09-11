The Central North Regional Police Command rescued 30-year-old Bismark Amoh, who was abducted in Assin Fosu on September 6, 2026

Suspects sent WhatsApp recordings to Bismark's family showing him stripped, bound and physically abused

After the family paid GH¢19,500, the abductors refused to free Bismark and raised their total demand under an eight-hour death threat

The Central North Regional Police Command has rescued a 30-year-old man, Bismark Amoh, following his alleged abduction in Assin Fosu in the Central Region of Ghana.

The rescue came after a harrowing ordeal that began on Sunday, 6 September 2026, and Bismark is currently receiving medical attention.

Bismark Amoh: Kidnapped Man Rescued in Assin Fosu After Family Pays GH¢19,500 Ransom

Source: Getty Images

The alleged abductors used Bismark's own mobile phone to contact his family through WhatsApp, a tactic investigators believe was employed to obscure their identities and minimise traceable digital evidence.

Recordings relayed to the family depicted Bismark stripped of his clothing, with his hands, legs and neck bound, and subjected to serious physical abuse. In the footage, he pleaded with relatives to urgently gather money for his release.

The suspects initially demanded GH¢45,000 and gave the family 24 hours to produce the funds. Bismark's relatives mobilised support from friends and well-wishers, eventually pulling together GH¢19,500, which was handed over to the abductors.

Ransom Demand Rises as Suspects Issue Death Threat

Despite receiving the payment, the kidnappers refused to release Bismark. They instead escalated their demands, requiring an additional GH¢30,500 and bringing the total ransom figure to GH¢49,500.

The suspects issued a fresh eight-hour ultimatum, threatening to kill Bismark, burn his body and destroy his phones if the outstanding amount was not paid within the deadline.

Police subsequently intervened and rescued Bismark before the threat could be carried out.

The Command confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Further details, the Command stated, would be made available as the probe advances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh