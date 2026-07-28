Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed the deportation of 31 Afghan men to Kabul on a charter flight

All 31 deportees were subject to enforceable deportation orders before being removed from German territory

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said deportations to Afghanistan would continue for criminals and security threats

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Germany has deported 31 Afghan men to Kabul on a charter flight, with the federal government confirming that all individuals aboard were subject to enforceable deportation orders before their removal.

The announcement came from Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior, which posted confirmation of the flight on X.

Germany's Interior Ministry confirms the deportation of 31 Afghan men deemed security threats, reinforcing a strict stance on public safety amid migration concerns. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ministry stated that the 31 men had been identified as criminals or individuals deemed to pose a security threat to the country.

Dobrindt confirms deportation policy

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt made clear the government's intent to press ahead with further removals to Afghanistan, brushing aside international concerns about the security situation in the country.

"Deportations to Afghanistan will be consistently continued. Anyone who threatens our security has no prospect of staying in Germany. Our society has a clear interest in ensuring that criminals must leave our country," Dobrindt said.

The minister's remarks reflect a broader shift in Germany's approach to migration and public safety, with the government drawing a firm line between asylum seekers in general and those with criminal records or links to security threats.

Germany's tougher stance on security risks

The federal government has maintained a consistent position that foreign nationals who endanger public safety will not be permitted to remain in the country regardless of conditions in their country of origin.

Germany had previously faced pressure from human rights organisations over deportations to Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in 2021, but Berlin has signalled that such concerns will not override its domestic security obligations.

The deportation of 31 men in a single charter flight represents one of the larger such operations carried out in recent months, and the government's public communication around it suggests an intention to reinforce its message to both the domestic audience and the wider international community.

Below is the X post shared by the German government.

US to deport naturalised citizens

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Department of Justice has launched court proceedings to strip citizenship from 10 naturalised Americans.

The individuals are accused of concealing serious criminal histories to obtain US nationality fraudulently.

The complaints were filed across multiple federal district courts over the past 30 days, targeting individuals convicted of offences including child sexual abuse, Medicare fraud, and identity fraud.

Source: YEN.com.gh