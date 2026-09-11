South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has released official data on foreign nationals holding legitimate immigration permits in the country

The figures cover permits recorded on the department's Visa Adjudication System from November 2014 to August 2026, revealing the top source nations

More than half of all documented foreign nationals in South Africa are nationals of African countries, accounting for 53.8% of the total

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that 105,260 foreign nationals currently hold legitimate immigration permits in the country, amid ongoing public pressure over undocumented migration and a wave of anti-immigrant protests that have shaken several parts of the nation.

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has official data on foreign nationals holding legitimate immigration permits in the country. Credit: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

The figures were released by the department in response to a parliamentary question and draw on data from the Visa Adjudication System (VAS) covering the period between 24 November 2014 and 24 August 2026.

Of the 105,260 permit holders on record, 56,614 are nationals of African countries, representing 53.8% of the total. Zimbabwe accounts for the largest share, with 23,218 permit holders, reflecting the historically strong migratory link between the two neighbouring countries.

The Democratic Republic of Congo ranks second with 7,306 permit holders, followed by Nigeria at 5,242. Somalia has 3,961 documented permit holders, while Ethiopia accounts for 1,749.

Lesotho, Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana and Eswatini also feature among the top 10 source countries.

Top 10 African countries with the most foreign nationals legally permitted to live in South Africa

Source: UGC

The release of these figures comes against a backdrop of significant social tension. South Africa has experienced nationwide protests in recent months, with demonstrators demanding stricter government action against undocumented migrants.

Protesters have accused foreign nationals of competing with citizens for jobs, contributing to crime and straining public services including healthcare and housing.

Some protests escalated into violence, with looting and attacks on foreign-owned businesses forcing thousands of migrants to temporarily abandon or close their establishments.

The data from the Department of Home Affairs underscores that a substantial portion of the foreign national population in South Africa holds legal status, even as the broader debate over undocumented immigration continues to dominate public and political discourse.

South Africa's Immigration Overhaul

The publication of these figures coincides with broader efforts by the South African government to modernise and tighten its immigration infrastructure.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the country's Electronic Travel Authorisation system, which incorporates biometric verification and automated risk analysis to make permit and visa processing more secure and efficient.

Parliament also indicated in August that the Department of Home Affairs was making measurable progress in reducing longstanding visa and permit processing backlogs, though thousands of pending appeals remain in the queue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh