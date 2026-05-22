Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz will reportedly miss Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Mexico on Saturday, May 23

The Portuguese tactician was expected to take charge for the first time, but fresh reports indicate he will not be on the touchline

The GFA has confirmed who will step in to lead the team for the Mexico clash, as Ghana continue with the World Cup preparations

Ghana will take on Mexico in a crucial pre-World Cup friendly on May 23 without newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz on the touchline.

The former Real Madrid manager, who replaced Otto Addo in April, was expected to oversee his first game since taking charge of the national team.

Carlos Queiroz will miss Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly match against Mexico on May 23, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Mexico vs Ghana: Reason behind Queiroz's absence

However, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the 73-year-old will miss the clash due to personal reasons.

The development comes at a delicate moment for Ghana, with the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup already gathering pace.

After a turbulent period that saw Otto Addo dismissed following a string of poor performances, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria, many supporters viewed the Mexico encounter as the perfect chance for Queiroz to begin stamping his authority on the team.

Who steps in for Queiroz against Mexico?

In Queiroz’s absence, assistant coach Desmond Offei will lead the Black Stars against El Tri.

The GFA disclosed that Offei has already been supervising preparations since the team arrived in Mexico.

He will be supported by goalkeepers’ trainer Daniel Gaspar and set-piece coach and video analyst Gregory De Grauwe as Ghana seeks to steady the ship before the World Cup begins next month.

The fixture carries added significance considering the Black Stars’ recent struggles.

According to Sports Mole, Ghana heads into the match on the back of four consecutive defeats, conceding 10 goals and scoring only twice during that difficult run.

That poor sequence underlines the huge rebuilding task awaiting Queiroz, who is preparing for what will be his fifth FIFA World Cup appearance as a coach after previous stints with Portugal and Iran.

Ghana is winless in the all-time head-to-head meetings against Mexico. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Mexico vs Ghana: Black Stars team news

Just like Ghana, Mexico will also be without several established stars for the friendly.

Still, the hosts arrive with confidence and momentum as they continue preparations for a tournament they will co-host alongside the United States and Canada.

The Black Stars squad is largely made up of home-based talents, Olympic team players and a few Europe-based names.

Felix Afena-Gyan, Majeed Ashimeru and Razak Simpson headline the travelling party.

Benjamin Asare has also been drafted into the squad to replace Gidios Aseako, with the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper expected to start between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Saint-Étienne duo Ebenezer Annan and Augustine Boakye, together with Gremio winger Francis Amuzu, will miss the fixture because of club commitments.

Young striker Jerry Afriyie has since received a late call-up after initially being left out.

History also does not favour Ghana heading into the contest, having faced Mexico four times since 2006 and losing every meeting, according to Flashscore.

For Ghana, though, this friendly is about far more than the result.

It is another opportunity to rebuild confidence, sharpen tactical ideas and restore belief before stepping onto football’s biggest stage once again.

Andre Ayew dropped from Ghana's WC list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew’s hopes of playing at a record fourth FIFA World Cup had suffered a major setback.

The development followed reports claiming the veteran forward had been left out of Ghana's provisional squad for the 2026 tournament.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh