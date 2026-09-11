Bismark Amoh, 30, was abducted in Assin Fosu on Sunday, September 6, 2026, and has spent over 48 hours in captivity

His kidnappers sent his family a disturbing WhatsApp video showing him tied up with ropes

The family mobilised GH¢19,500 after an initial GH¢45,000 ransom demand, but the captors raised their figure to GH¢50,000

A family in Assin Fosu, in the Central Region's Fosu Municipality, is in a desperate scramble to secure the release of 30-year-old Bismark Amoh, who has been held captive by suspected kidnappers since Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Amoh has been in captivity for more than 48 hours, with his abductors threatening to kill him if their ransom demands are not met.

Bismark Amoh Kidnapped in Assin Fosu: Family Pays GH¢19,500 as Captors Demand More

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that the kidnappers initially set their demand at GH¢45,000 and gave the family just 24 hours to comply. The situation took a deeply alarming turn when the captors sent audio and video recordings to Amoh's relatives via WhatsApp, showing him in a harrowing state.

Victim Beaten in WhatsApp Recordings

In the footage obtained by the GNA, Amoh appeared stripped of his clothing and restrained with ropes around his hands, legs, and neck.

He was forced to lie in water poured onto the floor while his captors struck him repeatedly with ropes, slapping and hitting him from multiple directions.

Throughout the recordings, he could be heard crying out in pain and begging his family to raise the money as quickly as possible.

The kidnappers were using Amoh's own mobile phone to contact his relatives, seemingly to mask their identities and avoid leaving a digital trail for investigators to follow.

Family Sends GH¢19,500

Faced with the terrifying prospect of losing their loved one, Amoh's family reached out to friends, relatives, and well-wishers, eventually pooling together GH¢19,500, which they sent to the abductors in the hope of securing his immediate release.

The payment did not bring the outcome the family had prayed for. Instead, one of the captors responded by demanding a further GH¢30,500, pushing the total sum sought to GH¢50,000.

In the background of one of the recordings, a woman's voice can be heard alleging that Amoh had defrauded the individuals holding him, and framing his detention and mistreatment as a consequence of that alleged wrongdoing.

As of the time of reporting, Bismark Amoh remained in the hands of his captors, with his family continuing their desperate efforts to bring him home safely.

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Source: YEN.com.gh