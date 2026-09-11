Nigerian Bishop Found Dead in South Africa As Troubling Details Emerge

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa called for a full investigation into the killing of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle in Kensington, Johannesburg

The 58-year-old Nigerian cleric was shot more than seven times at his home by two suspects on Friday, September 4, 2026

NICASA notified the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg and urged diplomatic officials to monitor the investigation's progress

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Bishop Taiwo Fakunle, a 58-year-old Nigerian cleric based in South Africa, was fatally shot at his residence in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday, 4 September 2026, after two suspects forced their way into the property and fired on him more than seven times.

NICASA demands a full investigation after Nigerian cleric Bishop Taiwo Fakunle was found dead in Kensington, Johannesburg. Image credit: South_agency/iStock

Source: UGC

In response to the incident, the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) issued a formal statement on Thursday, 10 September 2026, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the bishop's death.

NICASA national president, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant authorities to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible under South African law.

NICASA engages consulate over Bishop's death

In a September 10, 2026 report by Legit.ng, Onyekwelu confirmed that NICASA had already informed the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg about the incident.

A murder case was subsequently opened at the Jeppe Police Station, where investigations remain ongoing.

The association urged Nigerian diplomatic officials stationed in South Africa to maintain close engagement with the relevant authorities throughout the investigation, stressing the need for accountability and transparency in the process.

NICASA expressed grave concern about the rising frequency of violent crimes targeting Nigerians living in South Africa, cautioning that such incidents should never be treated as ordinary or inevitable.

The association appealed to Nigerians and community leaders across the country to remain composed and pursue justice strictly through lawful channels.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie condemns South African's xenophobic attacks after a Ghanaian was killed during a protest. Image credit: Sarkodie, Jacinta

Source: Facebook

Sarkodie fumes as Ghanaian die in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie added his voice to mounting outrage over xenophobic violence in South Africa, speaking out after reports confirmed that a Ghanaian national was shot dead during a fresh wave of anti-immigrant attacks.

The rapper took to his social media pages on July 1, 2026, to share his frustration, describing South Africa as one of his favourite countries while making clear that the violence was completely unacceptable.

Beyond expressing personal disappointment, Sarkodie directed a pointed appeal at ordinary South Africans, urging them to be more vocal in their opposition to the attacks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh