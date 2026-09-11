Six Nigerian nationals allegedly linked to the Black Axe network were extradited from South Africa to the United States on Friday, September 11, 2026

US authorities allege the group arrested in 2021 targeted more than 100 women across America in an online romance scam

The alleged romance scam scheme reportedly defrauded victims of more than R100 million, equivalent to approximately $6 million

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Six Nigerian nationals are set to be extradited from South Africa to the United States, where they face charges linked to an alleged online romance scam that prosecutors say drained millions from victims across America.

6 Nigerian nationals are set to be extradited from South Africa to the US over alleged romance scams that defrauded 100 women of over $6 million. Photo source: SeventyFour, Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Prominent South African news outlet eNCA reported the extraditions on Friday, September 11, 2026, identifying the six men as suspected members of the Black Axe network, a notorious transnational confraternity and organised crime group with roots in Nigeria.

Alleged romance scheme targeting over 100 women

According to reports, US authorities allege that the six arrested Nigerian nationals used online platforms to cultivate romantic relationships with women in the United States before manipulating them into sending money.

More than 100 women are said to have been targeted in the alleged scheme, which prosecutors claim yielded over R100 million, roughly equivalent to $6 million.

The alleged suspects, who were arrested in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2021, are set to be handed over to officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday and flown to the US to face wire fraud and money laundering charges in court.

The US extraditions mark a significant moment in cross-border cooperation between South African and American law enforcement agencies, with the suspects now set to face the American justice system.

The X video detailing the extradition of the 6 Nigerian nationals to the US is below:

Reactions to the US extraditions

The news drew considerable attention on social media, with many users expressing strong opinions about the case and what it signals for international crime enforcement.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the following reactions:

HotTopics_Lisa said:

"At least the USA cares about their pensioners and businesspeople."

PMotsoari2651 wrote:

"Interpol head offices should be in South Africa."

thiathumanenzhe added:

"In America, they will do time. Long time."

Nigerian real estate CEO arrested in Ireland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Edwin Omokhuale, the Nigerian real estate CEO arrested at Dublin Airport over an alleged US$23 million fraud in the UK.

The 39-year-old was reportedly detained while preparing to board a flight to Paris as extradition proceedings began.

British authorities claimed he was linked to a scheme targeting an Australian mining company, sparking fresh online debate about wealth, appearances and accountability.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh