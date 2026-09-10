Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the ratification of visa waiver agreements with three countries, effective from September 8, 2026

All three passport categories are covered under the new arrangements, with different maximum stay periods depending on the destination

The Ministry cautioned that visa-free travel does not exempt Ghanaians from meeting the immigration requirements of each destination country

Ghanaian passport holders can now travel to the Maldives, Zambia, and Antigua and Barbuda without a visa, following the ratification and entry into force of bilateral waiver agreements with all three countries.

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the development through a public notice dated September 8, 2026, confirming that the new arrangements extend to holders of ordinary, service, and diplomatic passports.

Ghanaian passport holders can now travel to the Maldives, Zambia, and Antigua and Barbuda without a visa. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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The permitted length of stay differs across the three destinations. Ghanaians visiting the Maldives or Zambia may remain for a maximum of 30 days per visit, while those travelling to Antigua and Barbuda are allowed a longer stay of up to 90 days.

According to the Ministry, "eligible Ghanaian passport holders may travel to these countries without obtaining an entry visa, subject to the terms and conditions of the respective agreements."

Conditions Ghanaians Must Still Meet

Despite the waiver arrangements, the Ministry stressed that visa-free status does not remove the obligation to comply with the immigration laws of each destination.

Travellers are required to carry a valid passport along with any additional documentation the receiving country's authorities may request, and must not exceed their approved period of stay.

The Ministry also clarified that Ghanaians intending to travel for purposes such as employment, study, or permanent residence still need to obtain the appropriate authorisation before departure, as visa-free arrangements do not cover those categories.

Travellers have further been advised to verify current entry conditions, health requirements, and any other applicable regulations directly with the relevant authorities or through Ghana's nearest embassy or high commission in the destination country, given that such requirements are subject to change.

The Ministry described the three agreements as part of a broader effort to ease the movement of Ghanaian citizens internationally and to deepen the country's diplomatic relationships. It added that it "remains committed to facilitating the movement of Ghanaian citizens and strengthening Ghana's bilateral relations with partner countries."

US lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed countries eligible for visa-free travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days as part of its Visa Waiver Programme.

The absence of any African countries on this list has raised significant concerns amid ongoing discussions around US travel policies and their impact on the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh