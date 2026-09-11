Several Ghanaian public universities remain open for 2026/2027 admissions, including UCC, UEW, UPSA, UMaT, UENR, and technical universities ATU, KsTU, and STU

The University of Cape Coast's deadline is September 25, while UEW and Accra Technical University close their portals on September 30, 2026

Universities including KNUST, University of Ghana, UDS, UHAS, AAMUSTED, and Ghana's public Colleges of Education have already closed their 2026/2027 admissions windows

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Several Ghanaian public universities are still accepting applications for the 2026/2027 academic year, giving prospective students who missed earlier deadlines another chance to apply, according to data from Uni-Suggest.

Several Ghanaian universities remain open for 2026/2027 admissions, while others have already closed their portals. Image credit: KNUST/UCC.

Source: Facebook

The application window has narrowed considerably since the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results were released on September 4, 2026.

WAEC cancelled the entire results of 861 candidates and the subject results of 7,434 others over examination irregularities, adding urgency for affected candidates to explore their remaining options quickly.

With several universities' portals already closed, prospective applicants are being urged to check the status of their preferred institutions promptly.

Universities still open for 2026/2027 applications

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is open, with its application deadline set for Friday, September 25, 2026, and a form fee of GHC 220.

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) remains open until Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at a cost of GHC 255, while Accra Technical University (ATU) closes on the same date, September 30, 2026, with a form fee of GHC 230.

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) is open until Friday, September 18, 2026, with a form fee of GHC 230.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) remains open until further notice, with a form fee of GHC 250, while the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) is also open until further notice at GHC 230.

Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) is open until WASSCE results are released, with a form fee of GHC 200, while Sunyani Technical University (STU) remains open until further notice, at a cost of GHC 150.

UCC's admission notice is below.

Universities that have already closed applications

Several other institutions have already closed their 2026/2027 admissions windows.

These include the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), whose deadline lapsed on September 10, 2026, and the University of Ghana, Legon, which closed on September 8, 2026.

Other closed institutions include AAMUSTED, whose deadline lapsed on August 30, 2026, the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), which closed on August 14, 2026, and the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Ghana's 46 public Colleges of Education closed applications on September 10, 2026, while all Nursing Training Institutions closed earlier, on June 12, 2026.

Prospective applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible to the universities still open, as portals may close without prior notice once admission targets are met.

UCC releases cut-off points for over 110 programmes

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast published cut-off points for more than 110 degree and diploma programmes on its admissions portal, covering both Awaiting (2024) and Post-WASSCE (2025) applicant categories.

Applicants were advised to cross-check their specific programme requirements directly on the UCC admissions catalogue, as cut-off points vary across programmes and application routes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh