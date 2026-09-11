UniMAC Chancellor Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong pledged to provide free professional media education for Ghanaian bloggers as part of a new digital media empowerment initiative

The initiative is aimed at equipping bloggers with professional skills and knowledge needed to improve the quality, credibility, and overall impact of digital media in Ghana

The pledge has been widely described as a major opportunity for Ghana's growing blogging and digital media community to access formal, professional media training

Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has pledged to provide free professional media education for Ghanaian bloggers.

UniMAC Chancellor Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong pledges free professional media education for Ghanaian bloggers. Image credit: UniMac.

Source: Instagram

Dr Ofori Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Special Group of Companies, was appointed UniMAC's first-ever Chancellor by the university's Governing Council at a meeting held on May 26, 2026, with the appointment formally taking effect on August 1, 2026.

UniMAC described him as one of Ghana's most accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders, citing his career across manufacturing, real estate, finance, construction, and media.

As Chancellor, his role is largely ceremonial, serving as the university's Ceremonial Head, championing its strategic interests, strengthening its ties with industry, and conferring degrees on behalf of the institution.

He is also known for founding and leading businesses including United Television (UTV), Best Point Savings and Loans, and U2 Salt Limited.

His appointment was widely celebrated at the time, with bodies such as the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) describing it as well deserved given his contributions to business, philanthropy, and education.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's pledge to Ghanaian bloggers

Speaking with a group of bloggers, the Chancellor indicated that the university will soon roll out the free media training, urging bloggers to take advantage of it when the time arrives.

He explained that the goal behind the initiative is to help bloggers build on the skills and knowledge they already have, rather than start from scratch.

The training is expected to focus on strengthening the professional standards, credibility, and overall impact of digital media content in Ghana, giving bloggers a more structured foundation to sharpen the work they are already doing.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's pledge to Ghanaian bloggers is below.

Dr Ofori Sarpong treats NSMQ winners to Rolls-Royce ride

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ofori Sarpong, an old student of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), showed up at the University of Ghana's Premier Domes shortly after his alma mater clinched its historic ninth NSMQ title on September 10, 2026.

He gave the victorious students a ride in his 2026 Rolls-Royce, a gesture that quickly became one of the standout moments of the post-competition celebrations and drew widespread attention from PRESEC supporters across the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh