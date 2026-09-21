Land preparation has begun for a new 400-bed Mother and Child Block at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to replace the existing Maternity Unit

The facility will house specialised departments including an ICU, NICU, IVF centre, and Emergency Obstetric Care Unit

President Mahama's administration is driving the project as part of a broader push for world-class health infrastructure in Ghana

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The government has begun land preparation for a new 400-bed Mother and Child Block at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, marking a significant step in President John Mahama's push to overhaul the country's public health infrastructure.

The facility is intended to replace the hospital's ageing Maternity Unit, which has long been considered inadequate for the demands placed on one of Ghana's busiest referral hospitals.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to Get 400-Bed Mother and Child Block Under Mahama

Source: Facebook

The proposed block will bring together a broad range of specialised departments under one roof. Planned units include Obstetrics and Gynaecology Wards, Labour and Delivery Suites, Operating Theatres, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a High Dependency Unit, and an Intensive Care Unit.

The facility will also feature an IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre, Antenatal and Postnatal Clinics, Fertility and Reproductive Health Clinics, and Breastfeeding and Family Planning Units. Additional units cover Emergency Obstetric Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory and Blood Bank services, Pharmacy, Central Sterile Services, and Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation.

Space has also been earmarked for Teaching, Research, and Conference Facilities, reflecting the hospital's role as a training institution for medical professionals across the country.

A Modern Standard for Maternal Care in Ghana

The project represents one of the most comprehensive investments in maternal and neonatal health infrastructure at a public facility in Ghana in recent memory. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, located in Accra, serves patients from across the country and beyond, making the upgrade particularly significant for access to specialist obstetric care.

The decision to proceed with construction follows years of concern over conditions at the existing Maternity Unit, which has struggled to meet rising patient volumes and modern clinical standards.

With land preparation now under way, the Mahama administration has signalled its intent to move the project from planning into active development, though no completion timeline has yet been made public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh