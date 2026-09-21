The District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region, Abubakar Sedik, has reportedly died

The Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly announced his death on Facebook, describing him as a hardworking public servant

Sedik died on Sunday evening, September 20, 2026, shortly after stakeholders met with the Local Government Minister in Kumasi

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Abubakar Sedik, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly died, according to an announcement published on the official Facebook page of the Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Ahafo Ano South West DCE Abubakar Sedik reportedly passes away. Image credit: Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly

Source: Facebook

The Assembly confirmed that Sedik passed away on Sunday evening, noting that his death occurred shortly after stakeholders concluded a meeting with the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, in Kumasi.

Circumstances surrounding DCE Abubakar Sedik's death

Reports indicate that Abubakar Sedik died after a short illness. However, the District Assembly’s post did not provide further details about the illness or the circumstances surrounding his passing.

As of the time of this report, no further official details regarding his death had been disclosed. The family or relevant authorities are expected to provide additional information in due course.

In its tribute, the Assembly described Sedik as a hardworking public servant who served the people of the district with sincerity, commitment and a good heart.

Abubakar Sedik's record of service in Ahafo

Abubakar Sedik has been active in driving development initiatives across the district since assuming office.

In June 2026, he cut the sod for the construction of a 24-hour economy model market at Mankranso, a project he positioned as a vehicle for job creation and economic growth in the area.

His contributions extended to the education sector as well.

In July 2025, the Students Representative Council of Mankranso Senior High School honoured him for his support for students and educational development within the district.

His reported death represents a significant loss for Ahafo Ano South West, where he served as the political head of the local assembly.

Tributes from residents, traditional leaders, fellow officials and other stakeholders are expected to follow in the coming days.

The Facebook post by the Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly is below:

Reactions to Abubakar Sedik's death

His reported passing has left a significant void in the district's local governance structure. Social media users reacted to the news as follows:

Victor Abanga wrote:

"May his soul rest well."

Ishak Gawucho simply posted:

"Hmmm RIP."

Alfred Pep asked:

"Was he the one fighting the MP?"

Mireku Kennedy remarked:

"Hmmm scary ooo."

Ahafo Ano South West MP survives accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, the Ahafo Ano South West MP who survived a serious car accident during a constituency trip.

The crash occurred while he and his team were travelling to secure educational placements for students.

The MP’s SUV overturned and landed in a muddy roadside ditch, leaving bystanders to document the damaged vehicle.

Dapaah later confirmed that everyone involved was safe and receiving medical checks, prompting relief among constituents.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh