Shatta Wale thrilled the large crowd with an energetic performance during the Nkrumafest celebration in Nkroful

Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey approached the musician onstage and appeared to pass a message to him during his performance

Shatta Wale looked visibly displeased after reportedly being informed that his allocated performance time had come to an end

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Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale appeared unhappy after Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey approached him during his performance at Nkrumafest in Nkroful.

Shatta Wale’s tense encounter with Jomoro MP onstage gets people talking. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Shatta Movement, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Gh Hyper

Source: Facebook

A video from the event showed the musician entertaining a massive crowd when the MP walked onto the stage and stood beside him. She appeared to pass a message to Shatta Wale as the performance continued.

Shatta reacted to the interruption

After listening to the MP, Shatta Wale turned towards her and reacted animatedly. His facial expression and gestures suggested that he was not pleased with what he had been told.

According to the caption accompanying the video, Dorcas Affo-Toffey had reportedly informed the musician that his allocated performance time was over.

However, their exact conversation could not be clearly heard because of the loud music and noise from the crowd.

Shatta Wale did not immediately leave the stage following the brief interaction. He continued speaking to his fans and engaging the excited audience, many of whom had their mobile phone flashlights raised.

At one point, the musician sat on the edge of the stage while communicating with the crowd. His actions appeared to suggest that he was unwilling to bring the lively performance to an abrupt end.

MP addressed the crowd

Dorcas Affo-Toffey later took the microphone and addressed the audience for several minutes. Shatta Wale subsequently returned to the centre of the stage and continued entertaining the gathering.

The moment has generated mixed reactions online. While some social media users considered Shatta Wale’s response disrespectful, others argued that interrupting him in the middle of his performance affected the energy he had built with the crowd.

The clip, however, does not provide clear audio of the initial exchange, making it difficult to confirm everything that was said.

Watch the X video below:

What was evident in the footage was Shatta Wale’s visible displeasure and his determination to continue engaging his fans despite the reported time restriction.

The large crowd remained lively throughout the incident and continued cheering as the musician interacted with them from the stage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh