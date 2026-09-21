Derby County forward Mohammed Fuseini has received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The call-up follows Mohammed Kudus' withdrawal from the squad after his return from a seven-month injury lay-off with Tottenham Hotspur

Fuseini last represented Ghana at the 2025 Unity Cup, where he scored in a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago

Mohammed Fuseini has been handed a late call-up to the Ghana squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Ivory Coast and Gambia, as well as an international friendly against Morocco.

Mohammed Fuseini gets a late Black Stars call-up after Mohammed Kudus' withdrawal ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fuseini gets late call-up after Kudus' withdrawal

According to Flashscore, the 24-year-old's inclusion was prompted by the withdrawal of Mohammed Kudus and mounting uncertainty over the fitness of Prince Adu Kwabena.

Kudus has stepped away from international duty to focus on rebuilding his fitness after returning to competitive football for Tottenham Hotspur following a seven-month absence through injury.

The midfielder was unwilling to risk his recovery by reporting for national team duty during this window.

Adu Kwabena's situation is more precarious. The forward suffered a head injury while playing for Viktoria Plzen against Slavia Praha at the weekend and was stretchered off the pitch.

He now faces further medical assessment before a decision on his availability for the Black Stars can be made.

Fuseini returns to Black Stars setup

Fuseini last featured for Ghana at the 2025 Unity Cup in London, where he made an immediate impression.

He came off the bench against Nigeria for his senior debut before scoring in his first start, helping the Black Stars beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the third-place playoff.

Despite that promising introduction to international football, he was not recalled to the senior squad again until now.

The timing of the call-up coincides with a strong individual moment at club level.

Fuseini came off the bench for Derby County at the weekend and scored a late equaliser in stoppage time to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor, his first goal for the Championship club since joining.

Watch Fuseini's goal for Derby, as shared on X:

Fuseini is expected to link up with the Black Stars camp this week as Ghana prepare to open their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign away to Ivory Coast in Bouaké on 24 September.

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Source: YEN.com.gh