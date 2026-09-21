US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas responded defiantly after the Ghana Police Service declared a woman linked to him wanted

Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, known as Ghana Jollof, was declared wanted by police, with Twene Jonas connected to the case through an arrested nurse

Twene Jonas, a vocal critic of President Mahama's administration, challenged police in a video that has since gone viral

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US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has publicly dared the Ghana Police Service to declare him wanted, following the service's move to issue a wanted declaration against a woman identified as Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, widely known as Ghana Jollof.

In a video that has attracted significant attention online, Twene Jonas issued a direct challenge to the police, questioning their priorities and urging them to redirect their efforts toward combating crime in Ghana rather than pursuing specific individuals.

Twene Jonas dares Ghana Police to declare him wanted after Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, known as Ghana Jollof. Photo credit: Twene Jonas/Instagram, Yaako Donkor/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Twene Jonas challenges Ghana Police

The socialite, who is known for his outspoken criticism of President John Mahama and leaders of the National Democratic Congress, argued that police resources were being misused. He contended that the service would be better served focusing on violent crime and insecurity within the country instead of going after people connected to the Ghana Jollof case.

"Why don't you also declare me wanted and let's see? The lady you declared wanted, I see no sense in it because Kevin Taylor has has been doing the same thing all this while. Why do you want to waste taxpayers' money when we need the police to go after mobile money fraudsters and other criminals?" Twene Jonas said in the video.

Twene Jonas's response comes after he was linked to a nurse who was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody for two weeks in connection with the matter involving Ghana Jollof.

The nature of the charges against the nurse and the full details surrounding Ghana Jollof's wanted status had not been fully disclosed in publicly available information at the time of publishing.

Ghana Jollof case draws controversy

The case involving Barbara Asantewaa Kodua has drawn public interest in Ghana, particularly given Twene Jonas's involvement and his tendency to generate controversy through social media.

His latest video, in which he directly addressed and challenged the police, has spread widely on TikTok, drawing attention to the ongoing matter.

Twene Jonas, who is based in the United States, has built a following through provocative commentary on Ghanaian politics and governance. His association with the Ghana Jollof case has added another dimension to his public profile and reignited debate about his influence and the reach of diaspora-based commentators on domestic Ghanaian affairs.

Watch the TikTok video of Twene Jonas rant

Prince David Osei blasts police over Ghana Jollof saga

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has publicly challenged the Ghana Police Service over its pursuit of individuals linked to the anonymous TikTok account known as "Ghana Jollof".

This comes after he questioned why authorities had moved swiftly against those connected to the account while, in his view, failing to take comparable action in other cases involving alleged insults directed at prominent public figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh