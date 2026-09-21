Germany allows self-employed foreign nationals to apply for permanent residence after just three years of running their own business in the country

The settlement permit grants holders the right to live and work in Germany without restrictions and does not require renewal, unlike a temporary permit

Applicants must meet four specific conditions set by the German government before a settlement permit application will be considered

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Germany has opened a pathway to permanent residence for self-employed foreign nationals, allowing them to apply for a settlement permit after three years of operating their own business in the country.

The conditions and process are outlined on the Make it in Germany portal, an official resource managed by the German government to guide foreign nationals on living and working in Germany.

Germany lets self-employed foreigners seek permanent residence after three years. Photo credit: fhm, BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Germany's settlement permit offers

A settlement permit is Germany's permanent residence title. Unlike a standard temporary residence permit, it does not expire and is not tied to a specific business activity or employer.

Holders gain the right to live in Germany indefinitely alongside their family members and may work either as employees or continue running their own businesses, with no restrictions attached.

Foreign nationals eligible for this route are those who currently hold a temporary residence permit for self-employment issued under Section 21 of the Residence Act.

4 conditions self-employed applicants must meet

The Make it in Germany portal specifies four requirements that must all be satisfied at the time of application.

First, the applicant must hold a valid residence title that permits self-employment in Germany. Second, they must have been running their business for a minimum of three years.

Third, the history and nature of the business must give the German authorities reasonable grounds to conclude that the venture will continue to develop in a sustainable direction.

Fourth, the applicant must demonstrate that both they and any family members living with them can meet their own living costs on a long-term basis, without drawing on state benefits or public assistance.

The portal also notes that foreign nationals who do not fall under the self-employment category should consult the website of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, known as BAMF, to identify the settlement permit route applicable to their circumstances.

Germany lists nursing requirements for foreign workers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has announced the requirements for foreign-trained nurses seeking long-term employment in the country's healthcare sector.

With this, foreign-trained nurses seeking to work in Germany must meet professional, language and personal requirements before receiving approval to practise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh